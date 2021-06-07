PITTSBURG, Kan. — Looking back on a 35-year coaching career, it’s probably difficult for some to single out one moment.
Not for Russ Jewett.
In the 2018 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State’s Plaster Center, Sarah Jewett, Russ’ daughter, won the 800 meters, helping PSU claim a team championship. Her time of 2 minutes, 12.92 seconds ranks third on the Gorillas’ all-time indoor 800-meter list.
“I do have to say that was the highlight for me as a coach,” Coach Jewett said. “To wear those two hats in that special moment, there’s nothing like it. Anybody out there who gets another chance to do that, take advantage of it man and just live every moment.”
Jewett announced on Friday he was resigning his duties as head coach of the Gorillas’ men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams.
“For the past couple of years, I’ve committed to myself to take it one (year) at a time,” he said. “Along with my family, I’ve talked about that. And also there’s that notion that you just kind of know when it’s time. I wanted to leave coaching when I was still effective, and I think I’ve been pretty effective still recently. I just feel like it’s time to turn things over to others who are going to continue this tradition and even take it to new heights.”
Jewett graduated from PSU in 1983 with degrees in computer science and mathematics. He was hired as the Gorillas’ head coach in women’s cross country in 1986, men’s and women’s track and field in 1987 and men’s cross country in 1988.
“I didn’t think I was going to come to college and be a coach,” he said. “That didn’t happen until my senior year, and that was (former coach) David Suenram’s influence and my experience as a student-athlete. I just wanted to help others experience that similar kind of thing.”
He had no idea he’d be spending these many years at Pittsburg State.
“As your career continues at Pittsburg State — and I think this happens to a lot of people — there’s no greener grass anywhere,” Jewett said. “So why leave? It’s been such a great place for me and my family that I never had a reason to leave, and I’ve always been thankful to be able to stay.”
Jewett’s teams won exactly 50 MIAA championships — 11 in women’s cross country, seven in men’s indoor track and field, seven in women’s indoor track and field, 13 in men’s outdoor track and field, and 12 in women’s outdoor track and field.
The Gorillas also won two NCAA Division II national championships — women’s outdoor in 2016 and men’s indoor in 2018.
“I’d like it to be remembered as a program that did achieve success in terms of bringing home trophies,” Jewett said. “We love trophies around here — but also a program that did it 'the right way.' The top of the list of things you want to accomplish is developing character in young people and putting them in a better place than when they got to you program.”
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Coach Jewett for his service to Pittsburg State and the championship-caliber program he has fostered over more than three decades leading the Gorillas’ cross country and track and field programs,” PSU athletics director Jim Johnson said in a release. “He also played an instrumental role in the development and construction of the Plaster Center.
“We wish him all the best and know the future remains bright for the Pitt State cross country and track and field programs. He will continue to assist in the athletics department in a part-time role over the next two years. His focus will be on special projects related to facilities and former letter-winner outreach.”
