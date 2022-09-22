Toby Hulstine was supposed to keep up his insurance business. Ty Hulstine had plans of playing football in college.
The 2011 tornado changed those plans. However, the reset gave the father and son the chance to build a business documenting the accomplishments of area athletes.
NXT Level Media, owned by father Toby and son Ty, has partnered with the Globe to present coverage of area football games.
The company records highlights of area games for use on its social networks and website, and also broadcasts full football games on its streaming platform. Those highlights appear in the Globe's live updates of high school football games, and featured videos appear in a special player on the Globe's local sports webpage, found at joplinglobe.com.
Over the last few years, the company also has partnered with the Missouri State High School Activities Association to provide streaming coverage of district playoff games.
They will livestream Friday's game, featuring unbeaten COC heavyweights Joplin traveling to Nixa, and broadcast it on the Globe's website as well as on their site.
As the two have built their business over the last decade, they have discovered how their strengths and weaknesses balance each other out. Ty researches and develops the technology and equipment needed, while Toby handles business development. Both cover games, recording highlights and interviews with players.
"Ty and I love to fire each other up seven times a day," Toby Hulstine said, joking. "He and I came up with this. It was something out of nothing, and we made it something."
Ty hoped to play quarterback for either the University of Arkansas or Missouri State University after his 2011 graduation. He was recovering from a shoulder injury, and was making good progress.
The family was at the Plaza Clubhouse for Ty's graduation party on May 22, 2011, where they suffered serious injuries after the tornado struck. Toby, buried under rubble, could hear his son and two more of his children struggling to free themselves. He also heard Ty rescue those children and others, reinjuring his shoulder in the process.
In the aftermath, Toby's insurance business, as a third-party associate with Lloyd's of London, went bankrupt. In the midst of their floundering, the two found a niche that fueled the creation of NXT Level — they focused on athletes on teams that didn't always snare the headlines and highlights, and championed those unsung heroes.
NXT Level has taken many forms over the last decade — it started out printing a full-color glossy magazine. However, after seeing how parents and other fans were keeping track of games, they shifted to sharing footage on Facebook and Twitter.
The change in direction helped them grow into what the company offers now. Self-taught at virtually every aspect, the company has grown enough to hire additional staff members.
Ty said keeping up with technology demands is difficult, but worth it when parents thank them for coverage from years ago.
"We are studying the tech we need every single day, so we can give athletes in the area not just the exposure they deserve, but something they can take with them for years," Ty said. "Ninety percent of these kids won't play sports again after high school. These are some golden times, and being able to have those moments on demand means a lot."
