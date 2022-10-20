SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca softball team saw its season come to an end in a 9-0 setback to Fatima in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at the Seneca Athletics Complex.
Fatima, improving to 31-3 overall, plays Westminster Christian Academy next Friday in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
The Comets scored five runs in the second and four runs in the fourth to pull away from the Indians.
Taylor Baumhoer limited Seneca to one hit in the circle. She racked up 14 punchouts in the complete-game win.
Kinzey Woody had a day for Fatima, going 3 for 4 with a double and home run while driving in five runs.
Abby Jamros suffered the loss for the Indians. She surrendered four earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Callie Rhoades had Seneca's lone hit — a double in the bottom of the first. The Indians finished 12-19 overall and graduate four seniors.
