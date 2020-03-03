MONETT, Mo. — The favorites advanced — although there was one scare — during semifinal action in the Class 4 District 12 basketball tournament on Tuesday night at Monett High School.
As a result, the championship session on Friday night matches top-seeded Carl Junction vs. second-seeded Webb City in the girls title game at 6 p.m. and No. 1 Webb City vs. No. 2 Neosho in the boys final at 7:30.
CARL JUNCTION GIRLS 70, CASSVILLE 22
Katie Scott's 21 points led four players in double figures for the undefeated Bulldogs.
Taylor Hughes contributed 13 points, and Jessa Hylton and Destiny Buerge added 11 for Carl Junction, which led 41-10 at halftime.
Madry McCrackin had 10 points for Cassville.
WEBB CITY GIRLS 42, McDONALD COUNTY 33
The Cardinals needed a spurt during the last three minutes to pull away from the upset-minded Mustangs.
Jaydee Duda and Raven Vaughn converted three-point plays to spark Webb City's late spree. The Cardinals led 20-15 at halftime and 29-24 after three quarters.
Duda finished with a team-high 13 points, and Vaughn added 10.
McDonald County's Rita Santillan led all scorers with 14 points.
WEBB CITY BOYS 62, MONETT 29
Eleven players figured in Webb City's scoring, led by Terrell Kabala with 15 and Tanner Rogers with 14.
Webb City (15-9) led 32-14 at the intermission.
Tayvon Price topped the Cubs with 14 points.
NEOSHO BOYS 67, CARL JUNCTION 57
Landon Austin's 24 points paced the Wildcats past Carl Junction.
Chase Flynn and Mason Gammons contributed 14 points apiece for the Wildcats, who stretched a 13-11 first-quarter lead to 29-19 at halftime and 45-30 after three periods.
Isaac Hoberect topped the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Trentyn Lehman with 12, Alex Dixon with 11 and Alex Baker with 10.
