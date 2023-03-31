Neosho’s Carter Fenske and Diamond’s Lauren Turner have been named The Joplin Globe’s athletes of the week for their performances on the diamond during the week ending March 25.
CARTER FENSKE
The Neosho senior highlighted a standout performance for the Wildcats’ baseball team with a no-hitter on Wednesday.
Fenske added to it by going 3 for 6 at the plate in that game and 6 for 15 for the week with four doubles total, driving drove in four runs.
“He has the best stuff of any of the guys on our team,” Neosho head coach Bo Helsel said. “His curveball breaks a lot. He can throw a slider, changeup and fastball. His fastball sits at 84-85. He can top 86 sometimes.
“What I look for with him is every time he throws is his first few batters. If his ball is down at the knees and he’s consistent throwing strikes, I know it’s going to be a good day.”
Helsel said he saw exactly that from Fenske against Hillcrest.
Fenske even shortened the game in the bottom of the 6th with an RBI-hit to give Neosho the 10-0 win.
Coach noticed that there was a confidence boost for his ace prior to the game. Early on Wednesday, Fenske was named to the Academic All-State team by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
“I gave him a little compliment before the game ... you can just tell with him,” Helsel said. “When he starts smiling a lot is when he gets that confidence and before the game he was smiling ear-to-ear all day.”
Fenske has given consistent production at the plate as well all season with a .380 batting average.
Helsel added that the 6-footer can play multiple spots on the field as well. His primary positions are first base and left field while he can also get the job done on the hot corner as well. He hasn’t played at third base yet but is expected to eventually this year.
LAUREN TURNER
It was a week to remember for the sophomore pitcher/shortstop to begin the 2023 softball campaign.
Turner pitched in all five games and started three of them with two complete-game performances to earn wins.
She totaled 22 1/3 innings of work and surrendered 18 hits on 10 runs (eight earned) and nine walks while sending 34 would-be hitters back to the dugout for strikeouts.
“She’s a super dedicated kid on and off the field,” Diamond head coach Kelsey Parrish said. “She’s been an outstanding leader. She’s very knowledgeable with the game and she’s just that kid that could go play any position on the field and do it well.”
Turner proves that by holding down the shortstop position when she isn’t in the pitcher’s circle.
She’s no slouch at the plate either. In last week’s five contests, Turner went 9 for 18 overall with one walk, two home runs, two doubles and drove in 10 runners while scoring four times herself.
Top performances for her were a 3-for-4 performance to lead the Wildcats to a championship win in the Mount Vernon tournament on Wednesday night. That included a 3-run homer to put her team on top 7-6 in the top of the seventh inning. She was 2 for 4 with two steals in a regular season contest the day before against Sparta.
Turner also threw a complete game in the win over Sparta, only allowing three hits and one run while walking four and striking out 13. Her other complete game came against Mount Vernon in the tournament on Wednesday night before her productive game at the plate later that night in the championship. Against the Mountaineers, she went seven innings and limited eight hits to just two runs while fanning seven batters.
She added another 2-for-4 day and a home run on Monday in pool play of the tournament against Forsyth. She pitched all six innings of that game and struck out 12 batters while allowing five runs (four earned).
