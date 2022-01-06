LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Carter Fenske and K’dyn Waters teamed up to be a formidable duo on Thursday afternoon.
The 1-2 punch combined to score 42 points (21 apiece) as Neosho defeated Glenpool (Okla.) 71-53 to open play in the Locust Grove Tournament.
With the victory, the Wildcats (10-2) will face the winner of Verdigris or Ketchum at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the tourney semifinals.
“We shot the ball really well and clamped down defensively in the second half,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “I’m proud of the effort in the second half. It was a different atmosphere playing at 11 a.m., and the boys figured it out.”
Neosho led by just 31-30 at the break, but blew the game open with a 40-23 outburst in the second half.
Fresh off being named Neosho Holiday Classic Most Valuable Player, Waters scored 14 of his points in the second half. Fenske put together a Stephen Curry-esque performance with seven triples from beyond the arc.
Brock Franklin added 11 points with three treys as well. In total, the Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in the contest with Waters accounting for the other three.
Glenpool was paced by Grayden Baker with 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.