NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho just needed a spark.
And Zane Culp didn’t have to look too far down his bench to find a sniper fully rested after sitting out the third quarter and ready to hit a crunch-time triple.
Sophomore Carter Fenske made good on his coaches’ wish — twice — in the final 3 1/2 minutes to lift the Wildcats (12-10, 3-4 COC) to a thrilling 57-56 victory over Joplin on Tuesday night inside Neosho High School’s gymnasium.
“Coming off the bench cold and knocking those down, that’s what he does,” Culp said. “He hit 70-something 3s last year as a freshman in freshmen and (junior varsity) ball. This year, he’s leading our team in 3-point makes and percentage in limited minutes. You don’t want anyone else shooting the ball other than him when it’s from outside.”
In a game that featured a plethora of ties and lead changes, Neosho led for the majority of the game. The Wildcats picked up their largest lead of the game when Landon Austin hit Chase Flynn on a cross-court pass in transition for the layup to make the score 51-45 at the 4:57 mark.
All Wright executed a three-point play and scored on a layup after his brother Always fed him a pass inside to cut the deficit to 51-50 with 3:42 remaining. But Fenske followed with a deep 3 from the right wing to increase Neosho’s lead to 54-50 at the 3:12 mark.
Joplin responded with a 6-0 run after a pair of layups from All Wright and a layup from Dante Washington to take a 56-54 lead with 1:32 left.
And on the next possession, Austin found Fenske with space to do some damage. The talented guard buried a 3 from virtually the same exact spot, which wound up being the game-winning shot.
“On that last one, he was confident,” Culp said. “He was calling for the ball as Landon was dribbling down. I think that was going in before he even got the pass. My gosh, we needed it.”
Joplin (11-12, 2-6 COC) certainly threatened in the closing seconds. Always Wright attempted a floater in the paint, but the shot fell short of the rim and Neosho ran out the rest of the clock.
“I didn’t necessarily think our energy was great in the first half,” Eagles coach Jeff Hafer said. “Second half no doubt it (picked up), especially down the stretch. They fought like crazy all the way until the end. We missed a lot of short ones in that fourth quarter. I told them after the game if we can collectively defend and hustle, play together offensively when we were fighting like crazy to come back in the game, they’ll be dramatically pleased with the results.”
Dalton Brodie led a balanced Neosho attack with 14 points, while Austin and Isaiah Green chipped in 13 each. Fenske, who finished with three triples, added 12 points.
All Wright contributed a game-high 22 points to pace the Eagles. Washington scored 16 points while Always Wright had 11.
“We didn’t play as good as we possibly could, even though we played pretty good,” Culp said. “Our main defensive game plan was to make them take the shots we want them to. So if you are telling me All Wright is going to be posting up, we’ll take that if that is what they are resorting to. Always seemed frustrated. That was our game plan. We wanted to make anyone else beat us. ... It was really close and they almost did, but I’m proud of the boys to follow through on that game plan and put enough points in, barely.”
Neosho plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Webb City while Joplin plays at Ozark at the same time.
