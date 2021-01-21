Fort Hays State got off to slow starts offensively in both the first and second quarters.
But the Tigers started quickly in the third stanza and pulled away for a 70-49 victory over Missouri Southern on Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Tigers (8-2) led 32-26 at halftime, and they outscored the Lions 24-9 in the third stanza to stretch their lead to 56-35.
Fort Hays State went on a 10-2 spurt during a three-minute span, capped by two Jessie Sallach buckets from the foul line, for a 42-28 lead midway through the quarter. Then the Tigers outscored the Lions 11-3 in the last five minutes for the 21-point cushion.
The Tigers made 6 of 15 fielders in the quarter, and they converted 10 of 12 charities as the Lions committed nine fouls – five in the first 2:01.
“It was a six-point ball game at halftime, and we proceeded to foul way too much,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “And we were. They started calling it tighter … hand checks, and we had our hands on them. Against a team like that, a good free-throw shooting team, you can't put them on the free throw. They outscored us from the free-throw line 10-9 in the third quarter."
The Lions (4-7) were 2 of 10 from the field in the third quarter. Both buckets were by Hailey Grant, and her 3-pointer from the top of the circle with 5:10 left in the quarter was the Lions’ first field goal in 10 minutes, 26 seconds.
"Offensively we have to be able to execute and make some shots," Ressel said. "We didn't do a good job of setting screens and moving the ball side to side. That's a disaster waiting to happen when those things happen."
Point guard Jaden Hobbs paced the Tigers with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes. She scored 10 points in the first quarter – half of them in the last 20 seconds – as the Tigers took a 19-15 lead.
Cydney Bergmann and Whitney Randall added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Tigers. Bergmann scored seven points in the first half, and Randall had nine after halftime.
The Lions’ two double-figure scorers came off the bench as freshman Kaitlin Hunnicutt tallied 12 points and junior Amaya Johns chipped in with 10. Hunnicutt made 5 of 10 shots and two of the Lions’ four 3-pointers, and Johns was 4 of 10 from the floor.
The Lions’ bench outscored the starters 34-15 and were 14 of 36 from the field to the starters’ 5 of 24.
The Lions battled the Tigers on even terms through the first half.
The Lions’ bench carried the scoring load with 16 points in the half, including 13 of 15 points in the first quarter. Hunnicutt hit all three of her shots for eight first-half points for the Lions, and Zoe Campbell made both of her shots in the first quarter for four points.
Hunnicutt’s 3-pointer from the right wing and Madi Stokes’ shot from the middle of the lane gave the Lions a 24-21 lead with 5:36 left in the second quarter, but the Lions did not make another field goal the rest of the half.
The Lions play host to undefeated Nebraska-Kearney at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
