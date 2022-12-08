It was a close contest through the first quarter and into the second when Joplin played Leavenworth (Kan.) in the first round of the 26th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic Thursday afternoon inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
By halftime, the Eagles led 21-14 and they used that separation to catapult them in the second half to their second consecutive win. The 45-39 win moves Joplin into the winner's bracket where they will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a chance at the championship.
"It was defense, hands down," Joplin head coach Brad Cox said about Thursday's win. "I felt like we made a couple changes, after our first couple games of the season, in the defense that we're running. I think it's been beneficial to us that we're able to get out and get some steals.
"We feel like we've had some teams try to disrupt us when we're on offense. I told (the players) it's our turn to do that to them as well."
Trailing 10-9, Joplin's Brynn Driver attacked the basket and drew a foul from a Leavenworth defender. Driver knocked down one of two free throws to tie the game.
On the next possession, Maria Loum found herself at the charity stripe. Loum cashed in on both opportunities with a high-arching shot that was nothing but net both times.
Bailey Ledford jumped into the passing lane and knocked the ball into the backcourt. The junior guard raced and picked up the ball and converted on a breakaway layup to make it 14-10 in favor of the Eagles with 3:50 to go before halftime.
Just about two minutes later, Driver brought the ball down the court and stepped right into a straightaway triple from a few feet beyond the arc. The shot didn't even touch the rim on its way down and the senior celebrated by flashing the three sign with both hands on her way back on defense. Joplin led 17-12 at that point.
Driver added two more free throws later in the half to put the Eagles back up by five at 19-14. Then, with about 10 seconds to go in the second stanza, she looked to add to the lead and her second-quarter run. Driver picked up the ball just before the free throw line and attempted a jump-stop and shot in the lane. As she landed, she fell to the court and grabbed her left knee. The injury was enough to remove Driver for the rest of the game.
"I'm praying it's something where she's going to be back," Cox said. "She's poured her heart and soul into this program over the last four years and I don't want it to end like this."
Loum went to the free throw line for Driver (who was fouled) and added two more points to make it 21-14.
Halftime talk
"I told them at halftime 'We've been there before. Just come out and play your game and take care of the basketball,'" Cox said.
They must've done what coach asked because Joplin kept pace with Leavenworth even down one player for that second half. The Pioneers only outscored the Eagles by one 25-24 in that half of play.
Joplin grabbed an early double-digit lead in the second half when Ledford started the third period with another steal resulting in a breakaway layup. Riley Kelly followed that up with a 3-pointer to make it 26-14. The Eagles kept a 10-point lead or close for the majority of the second half.
Leavenworth did get within three points late in the final quarter. Alissa Owens put Joplin up 39-29 and then the Pioneers' Monece Thomas dropped in a triple to bring her team within seven.
"We had a freshman, Alissa Owens, step up. ... She made a couple key baskets and a couple key rebounds for us," Cox said. "For a freshman, on that stage, close to 2,000 kids in here cheering her on, that's a pretty big moment for her and I thought she did a great job."
Thomas added a layup on the next possession and made it 39-34.
Following a timeout by Leavenworth, the Pioneers forced a stop on the next Joplin possession and then drew a foul on a three-point attempt. That sent Aviana Garrett to the free throw line, where she made two of three and got her team within one possession 39-36.
That would be as close as Joplin let them get as key free throws down the stretch iced the game.
Ledford finished with 17, Driver with 10, Loum had seven and Owens had six. Kelly's third-quarter three was her only basket for three points. Isabella Yust added two free throws late to help seal the win.
The Eagles shot 14 of 23 from the free throw line.
For Leavenworth, Thomas led the way with 11. Garrett and Makiya Barker both added eight more while Kylee West tallied six.
Joplin meets Farmington in the semifinals on Friday; Farmington defeated Blue Valley West in the first round.
"We want to continue to play our game and control what we can control," Cox said. "I don't ever want them to play to where the scoreboard is. I want them to play our brand of basketball."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.