MARYVILLE, Mo. — A six-minute stretch late in the first quarter wound up being the difference.
After the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team grabbed an early 7-5 lead, Northwest Missouri outscored the Lions 14-2 to take a 19-9 first-quarter lead en route to a 61-51 victory in MIAA action on Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in MIAA play.
“We created 21 turnovers, but we can’t allow teams to shoot 60% from the floor and expect to win in this league,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “We had some good looks. We just didn’t knock them down. We didn’t shoot it very well. We didn’t have a lot of turnovers, but the last six minutes of the first quarter was a big stretch that gave them a lot of confidence.
“We struggled to make shots and get stops. They did a good job. We have to give them credit with how they played the game.”
In the second quarter, Northwest’s lead ballooned to 29-13 when Caely Kesten collected a layup and a freebie with 5:48 to go in the first half. MSSU closed out the second quarter with a 9-4 burst capped by a layup from Cameron Call to trim the deficit to 33-22 at the break.
The Lions drew even closer to open the second half as Brooke Stauffer punctuated a 10-5 run with a 3-pointer off an assist from Brittney Flexer to make the score 38-33 with 4:51 to play in the third quarter.
But the Bearcats’ 7-3 response gave Northwest a 45-36 lead when Evelyn Vasquez knocked down a 3 with 27 seconds to play in the third stanza.
MSSU started off the fourth quarter on a strong note, cutting the score to 47-41 after a 5-2 run was capped by a layup from Lacy Stokes with 7:57 to play in the game. The Lions got to within 10 points in the closing minutes, but the Bearcats’ Mallory McConkey sealed the game with a pair of three throws to give Northwest a 61-51 lead with 27 ticks left on the clock.
McConkey, a two-time All-MIAA honoree, fired in a game-high 23 points on an efficient 9 of 10 shooting to lead the Bearcats. The 5-foot-9 senior grabbed six rebounds to go with one assist and one block.
Vazquez finished with nine points for Northwest, while Kesten and Molly Hartnett contributed six apiece.
Despite being short-handed two players due to COVID-19 issues, MSSU (7-4, 4-2 MIAA) was led by sophomore center Madi Stokes with 15 points and seven rebounds. True freshman guard Lacy Stokes added 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Stauffer had 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, 2 of 4 from three while snatching two steals.
As a team, the Lions had a season-low six turnovers (one in the second half) but shot just 32% from the field overall.
“We fought ourselves to get back in the game,” Ressel said. “We had some good looks and didn’t make those. We didn’t get to the line a bunch, but we had some opportunities to score some points from the free throw line and did not. Those things always come back to hurt you when you’re missing free throws and not finishing plays.
“But our kids were working their butts off and playing extremely hard on the defensive end. We did good things there. Northwest just made plays when they needed to make plays.”
MSSU resumes play with a road matchup at Missouri Western at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
