In the days leading up to the game, Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Sims heard the optimistic rumblings around campus.
The Lions’ Week 7 contest against a 2-4 Washburn team was deemed ahead of time as winnable by many. Several of Sims’ peers even approached him throughout the week and expressed that sentiment.
But instead of snapping a four-game skid and righting the ship with a triumph, Southern and its fanbase exited Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Saturday with more concerns. A disastrous opening quarter put MSSU in an early 21-0 hole, and the Lions never fully recovered in an eventual 49-19 loss to Washburn.
“With all due respect, I had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re going to win this week and you’re going to beat Washburn,’ ” Sims said after the game. “I appreciate everyone’s support, but I also think we need to understand that (Washburn coach Craig Schurig) has been there 18 years. They know what their system is. They know what the expectations are at that program. We’re just not there yet.
“Today the morale is terrible. We feel worse about this game than any game we’ve played. And if (the players) don’t, then we have a problem.”
The loss marked the fifth consecutive for Southern and dropped its season record to 1-6 in MIAA play. It also overshadowed a standout performance by sophomore linebacker Richard Jordan Jr., who set a single-game program record with 25 tackles — a record previously held by Rob Burton, who had 21 tackles against Missouri S&T during the 1993 MIAA championship run.
“It’s a cool personal goal, but we didn’t pull a (win) off today,” Jordan said. “We just need to come back and work harder. … Every game that’s a loss, to me it just weighs down on my heart. I know that we’ve got to come out every day, and I’ll be back here tomorrow at 8 a.m. to get my weights in.”
It was early self-inflicted wounds that forced Southern to fight an uphill battle for the vast majority of the day. It started on the Lions’ first offensive drive when a fake field-goal attempt resulted in a fumble by holder Dalton James as he tried to elude a swarm of defenders that chased him in the MSSU backfield. The loose ball was scooped up by Washburn’s K.J. Turner and returned 47 yards to give the Ichabods a 7-0 lead.
“(James) is a senior and I think he really wanted something good to happen,” Sims said. “He was trying too hard and trying to make too much happen when things weren’t going well.”
Less than a minute later, a quick three-and-out for the Southern offense led to a blocked punt that was recovered by Washburn’s Chase Williams and returned 18 yards for another touchdown. Then after another fumble recovery by Washburn on Southern’s ensuing possession, the Ichabods took advantage of a short field and drove 35 yards in four plays for another score that gave them a 21-point lead with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter.
“We didn’t start well,” Sims said. “Those (three) touchdowns really put us behind, but it wasn’t because the players weren’t working hard or giving us the effort we expect. … It’s disappointing when you think you’re going to be up 7-0 and the next thing you know we’re down 21-0.”
However, Southern seemed primed to give itself a fighting chance in the middle quarters as it went on a 19-7 run.
The MSSU offense closed the first half with two second-quarter touchdowns — one on a two-yard run by quarterback Jacob Park and another on a 10-yard touchdown reception by Benjamin Phillips — to take a 28-14 deficit into the break.
Washburn was held scoreless in the third quarter as Southern continued to cut into the lead. A 27-yard field goal by Riley Hathorn brought MSSU within 11 points, and then a safety on a botched Washburn snap made it a 28-19 game with 3:51 to go in the third quarter.
But from there, Washburn put the nail in the coffin with three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter — two on passes of 16 and 47 yards and one on a 42-yard run.
“As the game went on, I was a little disappointed in the second half,” Sims said. “We’re not a very good team. We have talent, but we’re not a cohesive unit as coaches, as players, as a program. We’re getting beat by better teams.”
Despite the loss, Southern finished with a 430-411 advantage in total offense yards. The Lions threw for 415 yards as Park passed a program-record 67 times and completed 32 with one touchdown and one interception. Brian Boyd Jr. caught 10 passes for 157 yards, while Benjamin Phillips caught eight for 94 yards and a touchdown.
“We’re still bought in,” Boyd said. “We’re sick of losing, but we’re still bought in enough to where we can get this thing turned around.”
MSSU finished with just 15 yards rushing on 27 attempts.
Schruig led the Washburn offense, going 27-of-39 passing for 269 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Ichabods had 11 players record at least one catch.
Southern returns to play next Saturday at Northeastern State (0-7).
