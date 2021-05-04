WEBB CITY, Mo. — Eric Fitch and Cooper Crouch combined to pitch a one-hitter as Webb City upended Neosho 8-1 on Tuesday night in a Central Ozark Conference baseball game at Chuck Barnes Field.
The Cardinals (19-5, 6-2 COC) remained in a second-place tie with Joplin and still has hopes of sharing the league title. League-leading Republic (7-0 COC) had its home game on Tuesday against Nixa rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday.
Fitch allowed an earned run and the hit, struck out five batters and walked one in five innings. Crouch fanned three in the final two innings.
Neosho (3-20, 0-8) got its hit when Wyatt Keplar doubled to left field with two outs in the first inning to score Lane Yost, who had walked.
The Cardinals answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Devrin Weathers walked, stole second base and scored on Treghan Parker's single to center field. Parker then stole second, moved to third on Matt Woodmansee's groundout to first and scored on a wild pitch.
Weathers doubled in the third inning, stole third and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-1 in the third, and the Cardinals added three runs on balks in the fourth inning for a 6-1 lead.
Webb City scored its final two runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and Parker's sacrifice fly to center.
Weathers had a single and double to account for half of Webb City's hits, and he scored four runs. Parker and Aidan Brock singled for the Cardinals' other hits.
Conference games at 4:30 Thursday pair Republic at Webb City and Nixa at Neosho.
