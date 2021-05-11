AURORA, Mo. — Eric Fitch and Cooper Crouch were dicing up the opposition.
The two right-handers combined to hold Aurora to one hit as Webb City topped the Houn' Dawgs 6-1 in a nonconference matchup of state-ranked teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Aurora baseball field.
The only run Fitch permitted was an unearned tally in the sixth inning.
Treghan Parker finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Cardinals (23-5). He now has seven home runs on the season and needs one more to tie Webb City's single-season record shared by Chad Woodmansee (1998) and Eli Dykens (2007).
With a one-out single in the top of the fourth, Devrin Weathers became Webb City's single-season hits record-holder with 51, beating Chance Sossaman's record of 50 set in 2008.
Shane Noel and Matt Woodmansee each tallied two hits and had one RBI. Aidan Brock, Cade Wilson and Eli Goddard also picked up RBI for the Cardinals.
Webb City hosts Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to close out regular season play.
