WEBB CITY, Mo. — Eric Fitch had himself a day.
Webb City's leadoff hitter went 4 for 5 and put icing on the cake with three RBI to lead the Cardinals past Carthage 11-1 on Monday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City improved to 7-8 and 1-1 in the Central Ozark Conference. It snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals.
It was the COC opener for the Tigers, who fall to 5-6 overall.
The Cardinals scored early and often as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the end of two innings. Carthage trimmed the deficit to three runs with one in the fourth.
But Webb City responded with a combined seven unanswered tallies in the fifth and sixth frames to complete the run-rule.
Fittingly, Fitch collected an RBI double to account for the Cardinals final scoring margin in the sixth. The State Fair Community College commit also came around to score twice.
Webb City totaled 16 hits in the contest. The Darnell cousins, Cy and Kaylor, went a combined 4 for 6 with three driven in and as many runs scored.
Kenley Hood went a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk, while Aiden Brock and Cade Wilson added two hits apiece with one RBI each.
William Hayes and Jeremiah Leaming also drove in runs for the Cardinals. A Crowder College commit, Cooper Crouch limited Carthage to one hit over five innings of one-run baseball.
The hard-throwing righty struck out four batters and walked three. Walker Sweet punched out two in a scoreless sixth inning.
Sylas Browning paced the Tigers' offense with a 2 for 3, including an RBI single in the fourth. Kaden Arr took the loss after scattering eight runs (six earned) on a dozen hits through 4 2/3 innings.
Carthage plays host to Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Webb City plays at Hillcrest at the same time Wednesday.
