Five Missouri Southern baseball players hit home runs Sunday, but it was not enough as the Lions fell to Minnesota State-Mankato 9-7.
One of those home runs belonged to Matt Miller, closing in on Southern's career home-run record.
Southern had a chance in the ninth inning when it loaded the bases with one out, trailing by two runs, but a fielder’s choice and pop-up put an end to the threat.
The Lions fell to 8-4 with the loss; Mankato moved to 2-1 with the win.
Missouri Southern head coach Bryce Darnell praised his team, down 7-3 in the sixth inning, for rallying and putting itself in a place to win, but too many infield errors cost the Lions.
“If you look at the last inning, we had our chance, but credit to our guys for getting back in the game and competing,” Darnell said. “It was a good game. They’re a good team. We feel like we’re a good team, so it was a good competitive game.
“But the defense was not good enough. We had four errors. They got two runs, I think, in the second or third inning, and they didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. We didn’t handle some things, and we’ve got to get better at that. Until today, our defense has been pretty good, so no questions about it, we talked about it, we’ve got to play better defense for sure and especially infield defense.”
Minnesota State-Mankato coach Matt Magers called the final inning a "nail-biter" but said he was happy with how his team handled the situation.
“In the moment, it’s tough,” Magers said. “But I think when we look back middle part of the year, I think it’s going to be a reflection of, 'Hey, we’ve been here before,' and that experience when we’re able to get through something like that, it really allows a team to get better.
“Jack Brown (who pitched the final two innings for the Mavericks) is a senior. He’s been here for four years; he’s been in those situations. We kind of like to rely on our upperclassmen, those guys that have been here before, like Ryan Wickman offensively and Mikey Gottschalk had a couple of big hits for us today. Those are four- or five-year guys who have been in the program for a while."
The game
Mankato took an early lead when sophomore Aidan Byrne scored in the first inning on a throwing error by Southern.
Southern answered when sophomore Nate Mieszkowski singled to lead off the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Miller launched a ball over the fence in deep right field to give the Lions a two-run lead.
Miller is only the second Lion in program history to hit 40 home runs in a career and sits one homer shy of tying Baranoski, who played from 1986-89, for most home runs in a Missouri Southern career.
The second inning was the only inning in the game where neither team scored.
In the third inning, freshman Matt Fleischhacker scored on a walk with the bases loaded and Wickman scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Brock Johnson with the bases loaded to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead.
Southern tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a one-out home run by Garrett Rice, his third home run of the season and one of three hits he had in the game.
The Mavericks scored one in the fifth inning, two in the sixth inning and one in the seventh inning to push the lead to 7-3, but Southern responded with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, a two-run blast by Mieszkowski and a one-run shot by freshman Will Doherty to pull to within 7-6 in the seventh inning.
Mankato added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Byrne to score Fleischhacker and make the score 8-6.
Southern junior Tyler Ferguson smacked the Lions’ fifth home run of the day to bring the home team to within one run, but an RBI double by the Mavericks’ junior Nick Baker scored Brock Johnson to make the score 9-7 going into the bottom of the ninth.
The Lions loaded the bases in the ninth when Doherty singled for his second hit of the day, Miller singled for his third hit of the day, and junior Henry Kusiak was hit by a pitch.
The inning ended when freshman Ethan Clark hit into a fielder’s choice and Garrett Rice popped up.
Southern plays host to Drury University in a game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
