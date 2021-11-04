KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Southern soccer team has five players named onto the All-MIAA squad, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.
Goalie Riley Laver, midfielders Jori Hays and Maya Greenquist along with defenders Banner Williams and Sofia Fatino were selected as honorable mention picks this season.
Laver started 14 games this season in goal for the Lions and finished with 1,222:19 minutes on the field where she recorded the seventh most saves in the MIAA with 71 to go with a 0.772 save percentage while having a 1.55 Goals Against Average (GAA) and kept three shutouts this season. Currently she is seventh in career saves with 146, tied for sixth in shutouts with four so far while ranking eighth in career minutes in goal and owns a 1.47 GAA the second best among qualified goalies.
Hays started in all 18 games this season for the Lions as a midfielder and finished the season with 33 shots, 20 on goal to lead the team. She also ranked third in outfield players in minutes played at 1,368 and chipped in with a goal against a then #13 Missouri Western (Sep. 17).
Greenquist played in every game for the Lions this season getting the start in 15 as a midfielder and finished the season with a team-high three assists. She also chipped in with two goals to have seven points scored, the second most on the team and had 27 shots with 16 on goal the third best for the Lions.
Williams started in all 18 games this season for the Lions as a defender and finished the season with a team-high 1,478 minutes played. She helped to anchor a defensive unit that had three shutouts this season, while also scoring a goal against Missouri Western (Sep. 26) and provided two assists for four points scored along with having ten shots with six being shots on goal.
Fatino played in 16 games this season getting the start in 14 as a defender and finished the season second in minutes played with 1,387. She helped anchor a defensive side that kept three shutouts and in each game that she started went the distance playing in every minute at center back.
