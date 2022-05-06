WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team was deadlocked with Republic at 6-6 entering the top of the eighth inning.
The Cardinals responded with five unanswered runs en route to an 11-6 victory over Republic in Central Ozark Conference action on Friday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City improved to 14-14 and 6-3 in the league.
This game was originally scheduled to be played at Republic, but was moved to Webb City's turfed field due to field conditions. The Cardinals served as the road team in the contest.
The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead before the Cardinals plated five runs across to take a three-run advantage in the top of the fourth. Republic scored two runs in the bottom half of the frame to trim the deficit to 5-4.
But Webb City added one tally in the sixth to take a two-run lead. The Tigers knotted the score with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Walker Sweet was the winning pitcher. He worked 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on as many hits while fanning three batters and walking two.
Gage Chapman followed Sweet in the eighth and recorded the game's final two outs.
The Cardinals featured four individuals with two or more hits. Aidan Brock went 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Jeremiah Leaming had a multi-hit game with a pair of runs driven in.
William Hayes went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Cy Darnell had a 2 for 5 day along with a run driven in. Eric Fitch and Kaylor Darnell drove in two runs apiece as well.
Webb City plays host to Joplin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
