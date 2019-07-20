In a tie ballgame in the top of the seventh, the Southwest Missouri All-Stars’ bats erupted.
The result was a five-run showing that lifted eighth-seeded Southwest to a 9-4 victory over top-seeded Rawlings Tigers Velo in a Gold Bracket quarterfinal at Joe Becker Stadium on Saturday in the 2019 Premier Junior Championship.
“It’s unbelievable, and that’s just kids stepping up in big moments and not letting any moment be bigger than them,” Southwest coach Kyle Wolf said. “Credit to the kids for stepping up and making plays in each phase of the game, whether it was at the plate, in the field or on the mound.”
With the win, the All-Stars advanced to the Gold Bracket semifinals to take on two-seeded Stix Mistler today at 11:30 a.m. at Joe Becker Stadium. The winner will advance to the championship game at 1:30.
Southwest’s game-deciding frame featured nine batters, five hits and a pair of walks. Gage Kelley led the All-Stars off by hitting a ground ball to second base and beating out the throw to first by half of a step.
“That’s a huge play in that moment with Gage hustling down the line and forcing them to make a play,” Wolf said. “Now, we have a lot of options to push a run across.”
After advancing to third on a single by Weston Durman, Kelley was plated for the go-ahead score on a grounder to shortstop for a fielder’s choice by Monty Mailes.
An intentional walk later loaded the bases for Southwest with one out in the frame. Cade Carlson then took advantage with a line drive down the line in right field that resulted in a three-run triple, putting the All-Stars on top 8-4.
“You obviously can’t say enough about that hit,” Wolf said. “It highlighted the inning, and it probably was our biggest moment of the tournament.”
Carlson finished the night 2-for-4 with a team-high five RBI.
“I just wanted to get something in the air and deep so we could get that run in from third,” said Carlson, a Joplin High School product. “Luckily, it got down the line and brought in three runs.”
Cale McCallister capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to center field, giving Southwest its five-run lead that ended up going final after the All-Stars blanked Rawlings in the bottom of the inning.
“We’re just trying to win the whole thing at this point,” said Carlson. “We came in here not knowing what to expect with a bunch of guys from different schools. It turns out we have a little magic in us, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”
Facing a 2-1 deficit to start the top of the fifth, Southwest plated three runs on two hits to take its first lead of the night at 4-2.
Devrin Weathers sparked the scoring surge with a line drive belted to center field, plating Drew Beyer from second to tie the game at 2-all.
In the ensuing at-bat, Cade Carlson put Southwest on top with a deep fly ball over the center fielder’s head for a two-run triple.
The Rawlings’ bats responded immediately with a two-run showing in the bottom of the fifth. A walk and a single gave the Tigers two base runners with no outs before Andy Omanovic and Tommy Mohan logged back-to-back RBI at-bats with a single and a sacrifice fly, respectively, to tie the game back up at four apiece.
Southwest relief pitcher Carson Johnson was credited the win after registering shutout frames in the sixth and seventh innings, limiting Rawlings to just one hit. Starter Carlos Maturino tossed the first five innings, surrendering four earned runs and seven hits while striking out three batters.
RAWLINGS QUATRO 7, SOUTHWEST 3
Earlier in the day, Southwest suffered its first setback of the tournament in its final round of championship pool play at Joe Becker Stadium.
Southwest, despite the loss, advanced to the tournament’s Gold Bracket after going 2-1 in championship pool play.
Rawlings overcame a 2-1 deficit by pushing across six unanswered runs — one in the fifth and five in the sixth — in the final three frames.
Southwest was limited to five hits in the game and was led at the plate by Cole Martin, who finished 2-for-3. Johnson and Holden Ledford each logged one double.
For Rawlings, which totaled seven hits and had six in the fifth and sixth innings combined, Vinny Rushing went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored while Kyle Ronat had one three-run home run in the sixth frame.
