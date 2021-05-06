WEBB CITY, Mo. — Five Webb City seniors are headed to play at the next level.
Pryce Mason signed for track and field at Missouri Southern, Nickhai Howard inked to play basketball at Labette Commounity College, Haven Stanley signed for soccer at Evangel, Roger Carranco inked to wrestle at Central Missouri and Alex Johnson signed for football at Westminster College. The signing ceremony was held Wednesday in the Cardinal Dome.
Mason is a standout in the pole vault and joins a nationally ranked program at Southern, while Howard proved to be one of the top combo guards in Southwest Missouri this winter. The 5-foot-11 senior will compete in the ever-challenging Jayhawk Conference for Labette.
Stanley plays the forward position on a 15-3 girls soccer team this spring at Webb City.
Carranco placed sixth at the Class 3 state tournament in the 182-pound weight class. He also was a member of the Cardinals football team this past fall.
Johnson becomes yet another Webb City play to sign for college football. He's a 6-foot-1, 245-pound offensive lineman.
