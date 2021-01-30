When most teenagers turn 16, they instantly become excited about the possibility of driving a motorized vehicle legally.
But when Sydney Stamps turned 16, she had already begun flying airplanes. At the tender age of 17, Stamps started flight school.
“It’s definitely scary and overwhelming to think a kid my age can fly,” Stamps said. “But once you do it, you’re like ‘Oh this is amazing.’ It’s something I can’t believe everyone doesn’t want to do for the rest of their life. It’s just a feeling you don’t get from anything else.”
Finding the passion for flying
Stamps, a senior and multi-sport athlete at Thomas Jefferson, found a love for flying planes last summer. She had just undergone surgery on her knee and was looking for a new hobby to help fill up the time.
The next step for Stamps was looking for summer camps. She was hoping to go off to engineering camp, but it was already booked. But then, Stamps came across an advertisement at St. Louis University that offered an Aviation Summer Academy, a six-day and five-night residential camp that invites students in grades 11 and 12 to learn about different areas of study and career paths in aviation.
Stamps’ perception was the two camps would essentially be the same.
“But it wasn’t,” she said. “It was so much better. They pretty much take kids that know nothing about aviation. On the second day at the camp, they let you fly. Once I was in the air, I was certain I wanted to continue doing this.”
And that led to Stamps wanting to take lessons out of the Joplin Regional Airport, where she now flies every Saturday. She’s working toward earning her private license through the University of Missouri Aviation Program, which she hopes to earn before she heads off to college before the end of next summer.
Stamps is looking to major in aerospace engineering in college — you heard that right. As of right now, she’s looking to study at a slew of schools across the country — Division I SMU, Baylor and Division II Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University while waiting to hear back from several big schools like Duke.
She’s leaning more toward Baylor or Embry-Riddle so she can double-major in aeronautical sciences and aerospace engineering in order to do both engineering and flying.
Thomas Jefferson girls basketball coach Dan Rogers found out about Stamps’ passion for engineering and flying when she gave her senior speech before Christmas break.
“I didn’t know anything about it until this year,” Rogers said. “For me, I have never known anybody that young who has been interested in that type of engineering. As much time and effort that she has put into her studies here, into athletics and family and now this airplane piloting — she’s just an amazing young lady. I’m just totally impressed with her.”
While flying airplanes may come easy for Stamps, the hobby does present some daunting challenges at times.
“The landing,” she said with a laugh. “Taking off is pretty easy, but it’s the landing that’s challenging. Getting back on the ground is challenging.”
High IQ translates to sports
Not only is she an all-state tennis player, but Stamps is a standout center for the Cavaliers on the hardwood. She was a second-team all-Ozark 7 Conference player last year, averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals as a junior.
Stamps is averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals so far this season. Rogers said Stamps’ intelligence translates over to basketball.
“She’s very, very intelligent,” Rogers said. “A lot of kids are like that here. This is an unbelievable institution as far as intellect and academics — the higher education it takes to get here with their curriculum. She’s phenomenal. She processes everything. She doesn’t jump off the cuff. She really thinks everything through and does it quickly.”
Rogers also called her one of the team’s leaders.
“She’s a leader in the game,” Rogers said. “She’s a quiet leader. She’s not a big talker, but she leads by example and is well-mannered. She’s highly respected by her teammates. Even in the classroom and around school, she’s well-liked. She comes from a good family and that helps a lot. I think the world of her. She means so much to me and her team that her leaving this year is going to be tough. We are going to embrace every chance we get toward the end of the season.”
While Stamps said her time at Thomas Jefferson has been filled with ups and downs as a small school, she will cherish every memory.
“We don’t have the same resources, but I would not go to any other school,” Stamps said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It has been amazing. Being able to play tennis here, do track and basketball. Just the community. It’s a small school, and it’s a good thing because everyone gets so close. It has been amazing to play sports at Thomas Jefferson.”
Future NASA employee?
For most who earn a degree in aerospace engineering, some of the most common jobs out of that field are a mechanical engineer or an aircraft and spacecraft designer.
Stamps said her dream is to work for Boeing or Lockheed Martin — two American aerospace companies that design, manufacture and sell airplanes, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment and missiles worldwide.
“I would like to work for a big company and get to fly planes, see how they work,” Stamps said. “It gives you more insight — a 'What needs to be improved?' sort of thing.”
Rogers knows whatever Stamps decides to do in the future, she will put her heart and soul into it to be successful.
“Nothing’s going to surprise me with her because she’s phenomenal,” Rogers said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s an astronaut someday.”
Asked about potentially walking on the moon someday, Stamps didn't dismiss the idea.
“That would certainly be the goal,” Stamps said with a laugh. “I can’t even imagine that. I’m sure where space traveling is at right now that’s definitely a possibility later on. That would be amazing. I would have to learn Russian.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.