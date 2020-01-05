No doubt Missouri Southern has fond memories when the Lions play tonight at Nebraska-Kearney to concluded their two-game road trip.
In the final game of the 2018-19 regular season, the Lions nailed 18 3-point goals while shooting 57 % from the field in a 104-67 win over the Lopers. That came two days after a disappointing 89-84 loss at Fort Hays State.
This time, the No. 18 Lions (10-2, 3-0 MIAA) face the Lopers two days after an 85-67 victory over the Tigers, matching their second-largest victory margin in series history. MSSU beat the Tigers by 19 at home in 1978 and 2011.
“I told our guys before (Saturday’s) game don’t let adversity hit to get our antennas up,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “The hardest thing as a coach is when things are good, do you still have that hunger and drive to still want to compete, have that edge like we had (Saturday).”
Nebraska-Kearney (8-3, 2-1) is coming off an 81-80 overtime victory over Pittsburg State on Saturday, its fourth straight victory and seventh in the last eight games.
Morgan Soucie, 6-foot-5 senior forward, poured in a career-high 33 points, including two free throws with three seconds left in overtime to erase a one-point deficit. He was 14-of-23 from the floor and 7-of-11 at the foul line to raise his season average to 16.3 points.
“Kearney is big and has the ability to post up smaller guards,” Boschee said. “A.J. Jackson is one of their better players, and Soucie plays inside, outside. They beat Hays at Kearney by 14. We have to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”
Kinzer Lambert’s 24 points led the Lions against Fort Hays State, followed by Braelon Walker and Elyjah Clark with 14 apiece and Reggie Tharp with 12.
The Lions also received key contributions off the bench. Senior guard Parker Jennings made all three of his shots — one a 3-pointer — for seven first-half points. In the second half with season scoring leader Cam Martin sitting with three fouls, sophomore forward Christian Bundy scored three times on the inside in less than two minutes.
“Parker came in and hit some big shots for us,” Boschee said. “I thought he also was solid defensively. That’s what we need. We need everybody contributing.
“Ever since the John Brown game, Christian has had three really good practices. We decided to put him in. The second half I thought he was more aggressive. … The old quote is the game honors toughness, and he was pretty tough (on Saturday).”
Probable lineups
Mo. Southern (10-2, 3-0 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.3
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 9.9
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.8
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 13.6
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 11.5
Neb.-Kearney (8-3, 2-1 MIAA)
F A.J. Jackson, 6-5 sr. 10.9
F Morgan Soucie, 6-5 sr. 16.3
F Kyle Juhl, 6-5 sr. 8.1
G Chase Winchester, 6-0 sr. 5.8
G Jake Walker, 6-2 jr. 11.5
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Health & Sports Center, Kearney, Neb.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (111-55). Kevin Lofton, 15th year at UNK (230-182).
Series: Nebraska-Kearney leads 22-14.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
