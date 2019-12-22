The Webb City Cardinals left no doubt as to who was the top team in Missouri’s Class 4.
Knocking off five ranked teams in the postseason, all in convincing fashion, Webb City ended the 2019 season in a familiar position — hoisting a state championship plaque.
The top-ranked Cardinals (14-1) earned playoff victories over No. 4 Bolivar (37-14) in the district title game, No. 2 Camdenton (62-34) in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Ladue (35-0) in the semifinals and No. 5 Platte County (48-0) in the Show-Me Bowl.
“We played pretty good defense all year, but I thought our defense played extremely well at the end of the season,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “Offensively, what great progress we made from the beginning of the season to the end. And part of that is improving every week and finding your way. The guys kept working.”
Roderique, now 287-26 with 12 championships, said he’ll always remember this team’s work ethic.
“I appreciate the daily grind of these kids and the way they approached every day,” he said. “We can talk about talent, but it’s just a bunch of guys that show up every day with one common denominator. They want to be the best they can be as a football team.”
Webb City outscored its opponents 656-155 and captured a district title for the 20th straight year. The Cardinals averaged 44 points per game.
Junior Devrin Weathers rushed for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns, while senior Terrell Kabala had 1,167 yards and 20 scores. Weathers had 1,736 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns, while Kabala had 1,413 yards and 23 scores.
Senior quarterback Kade Hicks ran for 835 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hicks, who missed time because of an ankle injury, passed for 633 yards with eight touchdowns. Junior Eli Goddard passed for 695 yards with 13 touchdowns. Leading receivers were senior Cale McCallister (348 yards, 5 TD), junior Mekhi Garrard (347, 4 TD) and sophomore Cohl Vaden (146, 2 TD).
Starting offensive linemen were Grant Goltra, Brayden Wilson, Buddy Belcher, Ethan Ott, Zetthew Meister, with Colton McKee and Gary Clinton at tight end. Junior Cameron Clark made 79-of-87 PAT kicks.
First team all-COC picks on offense were Weathers, Clinton, Meister and Goltra. Belcher and Kabala were second team picks, while Ott, Hicks and Garrard earned third team recognition.
Webb City’s defense surrendered just 10 points per game. The Cardinals shut out six opponents and held three others to a single score.
Senior linebacker Sergio Perez led the Cardinals with 86 tackles, while junior defensive back Treghan Parker had 78 and senior linebacker Ruben Lenker made 74. Senior lineman Trenten Thompson (68), senior defensive end Brayden Bond (56) and senior linebacker Gavin Surber (55) were other leaders in tackles.
Bond had seven sacks and Matt McDaniel had 6.5. Parker grabbed six interceptions, and McCallister had five.
Starters on defense were McDaniel, Thompson and Bond up front, with linebackers Perez, Lenker, Surber and Jaystin Smith and defensive backs McAllister Parker, Shane Noel and Tanner Rogers. First team all-COC selections on defense were Thompson, Perez, Lenker, Surber and Parker. Bond and McCallister were second team picks.
In a season to remember, the Cardinals beat rival Carl Junction 34-0 in the opener but lost Hicks to injury. Webb City suffered a turnover-plagued 35-28 loss to Class 6 runner-up Joplin in Week 2, but the Cardinals then won 13 straight games.
Along the way, the Cardinals earned a signature win of the regular season, a 32-7 triumph at Carthage, the eventual Class 5 champion. The Cardinals, who had 25 seniors, peaked during their postseason run.
“I’m proud of every one of our guys, and I love these guys to death,” Roderique said. “The tough thing is now it’s over.”
The 2019 squad will be remembered as the group that secured the program’s 15th championship in 30 years.
“It’s a little surreal to think about,” Roderique said. “It is pretty remarkable. That shows we’ve had some great, committed players here. It’s mostly about players that dedicate themselves to the program. And we’ve had outstanding coaches here, and we have a great community that embraces football. In my tenure here, it’s been unbelievable how the kids show up every day and go to work and try to get better. It’s been pretty special.”
Season results (14-1)
Webb City 34, Carl Junction 0
Joplin 35, Webb City 28
Webb City 34, Neosho 6
Webb City 42, Branson 0
Webb City 32, Carthage 7
Webb City 49, Willard 21
Webb City 49, Republic 6
Webb City 65, Ozark 0
Webb City 34, Nixa 0
District Playoffs
Webb City 49, McDonald County 14
Webb City 58, Willard 18
Webb City 37, Bolivar 14
State Playoffs
Webb City 62, Camdenton 34
Webb City 35, Ladue 0
Webb City 48, Platte County 0
