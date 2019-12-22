Don’t tell Cassville football coach Lance Parnell his team overachieved with its second-place finish in the Class 3 playoffs.
“We always have the standard that we want to compete for championships," he said. "In a lot of people’s eyes, they may think that they overachieved. We were not picked to win our conference. We were not the No. 1 seed going into district. We won district and had the gauntlet of Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic in back-to-back weeks that I’m not sure many people thought we could win both games. And these kids did. I don’t look at it as overachieving because of the expectations these kids had for themselves.”
Cassville (12-3) beat three Big 8 Conference schools to win the district title. Then in the state playoffs, it knocked off 2018 state champions Blair Oaks 35-28 and Trinity Catholic 13-0 before losing to undefeated Odessa 49-28 in the championship game in Columbia.
The Wildcats began the year with nine returning starters — five on offense, four on defense.
"We felt like we could be a good football team," Parnell said. "We didn't know exactly how good with a lot of holes that we had to fill. We knew we were bringing back a good senior class. The growth that they showed from the beginning of the season to the end was really amazing."
One vacancy was quarterback, but Deven Bates, a starter in the secondary the previous year, completed 79-of-136 passes for 1,599 yards, 21 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also rushed for 456 yards and nine scores.
“Deven stepped in this summer and took control of our offense and really grew as a quarterback,” Parnell said. “He had a phenomenal year for us.”
All-stater D.J. White led the receiving corps with 50 catches for 883 yards and 11 TDs.
The Wildcats averaged 207 yards on the ground, led by the 1-2 punch of tailback Bowen Preddy with 166 carries for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns and fullback Zach Coenen with 953 yards on 149 attempts and 10 TDs.
They operated behind an offensive line that had to be rebuilt.
“We had four new starters on the offensive line, and we had some growing pains early,” Parnell said. “Then we had some linemen get dinged in the middle of the year. It took us to about Week 6 or 7 to gel with that offensive line and get guys in the positions we needed to be successful. At that point is when we started getting better, and you saw us take off during the playoffs.”
All-state kicker Drake Reece had another productive season, converting 49-of-51 extra points and 8-of-11 field goals, the longest a 48-yarder.
The defense also was filled with new faces as one lineman and three backs returned.
“We had some struggles early in the year defensively,” Parnell said. “We gave up some points. That group got better and better as the year went on. Zach Coenen stepped into the middle linebacker role and became the leader of our defense. We saw kids like Jacob Hall step up at defensive tackle. Jacob had not played a varsity snap his entire career. As a senior, he had a great year for us. Jaiden Reibert started at offensive line as a sophomore but played zero defense. He stepped in at a defensive end position and had a good year opposite Andrew Prier, who was our lone returning starter up front."
Coenen led the defense with 83 solo tackles and 92 total stops, followed by linebacker Jacob Olbertz (88 total tackles), Prier (85), free safety Jericho Farris (77), linebacker Preddy (64) and linebacker Carson Jacobson (63).
Season Results (12-3)
Cassville 42, Aurora 0
Cassville 49, Springfield Catholic 21
Cassville 21, Monett 14
Seneca 28, Cassville 21
Cassville 21, East Newton 7
Cassville 48, McDonald County 6
Cassville 42, Nevada 14
Cassville 42, Reeds Spring 7
Lamar 14, Cassville 10
District Playoffs
Cassville 48, Aurora 6
Cassville 19, Monett 6
Cassville 30, Seneca 20
State Playoffs
Cassville 35, Blair Oaks 28
Cassville 13, Trinity Catholic 0
Odessa 49, Cassville 28
