It was in the immediate moments after a 32-7 loss to Webb City in Week 5 that a harsh reality began to settle in for Carthage football coach Jon Guidie.
It marked the Tigers’ second loss of the regular season. And it was just two weeks removed from a narrow yet deflating 56-55 setback to Joplin. Not long after a humbled Carthage team took part in its postgame handshake exchange with the Cardinals at David Haffner Stadium, Guidie walked alone from the football field to his office, shut the door and began to rack his brain for the remainder of the evening.
He had to figure out why his Carthage team wasn’t performing like the championship-caliber squad he believed it could be.
“It felt like we were nowhere close to being a state championship team,” Guidie said. “There was no way that if we stayed on that path that we were going to get close to it. So we really had to work, and things had to change. We had to come together as a team if we wanted to really do something special.”
Then the start of something special began.
With a 3-2 record through five weeks, Carthage went on a nine-game win streak and capped its campaign with a 27-21 overtime win over Jackson in the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl in Columbia for its first state title in program history.
The historic run saw the fifth-ranked Tigers claim a sixth consecutive district championship in a 35-0 shutout of Nixa before it knocked off Glendale, No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North and No. 2 Jackson in the state playoffs.
“It’s hard to express just how excited I am for everybody involved with this program,” Guidie said. “I’m excited for our players, their parents, our school and this community. We’ve been so close for so many years. Just to push through, it feels good to reward people that have stayed with us for so long. Looking back, it really is impressive how this group of kids responded to different forms of adversity throughout the season. In a way, I think that adversity is what molded this group into the resilient team it became.”
And perhaps the adversity was at its highest during a Week 6 showdown with Branson. Carthage, coming off two setbacks in its last three games, was down nine starters and found itself in a dogfight with the Pirates on the road. After falling behind by a touchdown, the Tigers rallied with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to claim a 16-7 triumph.
It was the regular-season turning point for Carthage, which went on to close its Central Ozark Conference slate with consecutive wins over Willard, Republic and Ozark to earn a third-place finish in the league.
“Just to even make it through that Branson game was something else because of the adversity we had to overcome,” Guidie said. “But that next week at Willard, I felt like that week of practice, starting on Wednesday and Thursday, our attitudes, effort and attention to detail were all changing for the better. And I thought we went on to have a really productive game against Willard, then we just continued that mindset throughout the rest of the season.”
Carthage had one of the most lethal offenses in the state, averaging 421.4 yards and 37.7 points per game. Most of the damage was dealt via the run, with junior quarterback Patrick Carlton and senior running back Tyler Mueller accounting for 1,554 and 1,800 rushing yards, respectively. Both logged 27 touchdowns on the ground.
Carlton also completed 56.5% of his passes and threw for 1,329 yards and 11 touchdowns. His favorite targets were seniors Kale Schrader and Marcus Huntley, who amassed 410 and 302 receiving yards, respectively, while seniors Alex Martini and Silas Templeman were responsible for 233 and 191 receiving yards.
Then there were the unsung heroes for Carthage.
“Our offensive coordinator (Cody Hilburn) and defensive coordinator (Chris Edwards) deserve a lot of credit for the amount of work that they’ve put in,” Guidie said. “Those two guys are as good as it gets. And I’ve been coaching for a long time (27 years). Player-wise, we relied on our offensive line this entire year. Those guys don’t get their names in the paper — they’re just one together. ‘Our offensive line did great’ is what’s usually said. But we rushed for 325 yards per game this season. You can’t do that without a group up front to pave the way for you. We’re talking about guys like (sophomore) Garrett Lilienkamp, (senior) Oscar Campa, (senior) Avery Sneed, (senior) Brener Ocana and (junior) Aiden Logan. And you can throw (juniors) Ian Ketchum and Daelon Shockley in that mix, too, because they both filled in and started at least one game when someone was hurt.”
Luke Gall, who got his first start at linebacker and running back in Week 6 at Branson, wound up being another pivotal piece for Carthage during its playoff run. In about a half a season’s work, the freshman totaled 57 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
“This kid is a big-time playmaker and has a motor on him,” Guidie said. “He’s a special kind of kid, and we look forward to having him for another three years.”
The Carthage defense went from a unit that surrendered 56 points to Joplin in Week 3 to one that held the top two teams in Class 5, Fort Zumwalt North and Jackson, to season-low point totals.
The Tigers had four players with 80-plus tackles in Schrader (160 tackles), junior D.J. Witt (126), senior Bobby Kendrick (86) and Martini (84). Martini also led the team with 12 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
“I think everything just fell into place as the season went along,” Guidie said. “We were a battle-tested and resilient group by the end. And like I said, we probably needed that early adversity to become the championship team we knew we could be.”
Season results (12-2)
Carthage 35, Nixa 0
Carthage 35, Carl Junction 7
Joplin 56, Carthage 55
Carthage 55, Neosho 0
Webb City 32, Carthage 7
Carthage 16, Branson 7
Carthage 35, Willard 14
Carthage 54, Republic 34
Carthage 42, Ozark 27
District Playoffs
Carthage 48, Branson 10
Carthage 35, Nixa 0
State Playoffs
Carthage 64, Glendale 34
Carthage 20, Fort Zumwalt North 17
Carthage 27, Jackson 21, OT
