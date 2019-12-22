Coming into the 2019 season, you could make the claim expectations were never higher for the Joplin Eagles.
By the time the dust settled, the Eagles met nearly every single one of them despite facing unimaginable adversity.
After opening the year with a 36-13 win over Willard, the Eagles suffered the tragic loss of a teammate when sophomore lineman Kadin Roberts-Day died after an indoor practice before the Week 2 contest with Webb City.
After coming together to discuss the best course for the team to proceed, the Eagles decided to continue their season in honor of their teammate.
The result: an undefeated regular season, the program’s first Central Ozark Conference championship and a runner-up finish in the Class 6 state playoffs to finish the year with a 13-1 record.
“Before the start of the season, it was just all about what we wanted to accomplish as a group,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Once Kadin passed, it completely flipped. We wanted to do our very best on and off the field because we knew that was what Kadin would have wanted. We were playing for him.”
With the hurt of a fallen teammate still fresh, Joplin won at Webb City 35-28 in front of two communities merging as one to show support for an Eagles team playing for more than a regular-season win.
Joplin followed its emotional win over Webb City with a 56-55 victory over Carthage, a win that saw JHS linebacker Holden Ledford tackle CHS’ Tyler Mueller short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion run to preserve the triumph.
“As you look back on it, we were able to get those wins and were able to build from there,” Jasper said.
Joplin breezed through its next five games with little resistance to build an 8-0 record ahead of the season finale at Carl Junction, where the Bulldogs put up a fight in the first half before falling 48-17 to give Joplin an unblemished regular season and a conference championship.
“When you think about Webb City winning the Class 4 championship and with Carthage winning Class 5, we were able to win the COC with those two teams playing at their best,” Jasper said. “It’s not like anyone had a down year. Our conference sent three teams to the finals. That’s special.”
Joplin made quick work of Jefferson City in the district opener 68-16, defeating the Jays for the first time in school history before running into a well-rounded Kirkwood Pioneers team in the second round. After a back-and-forth slugfest in the first two quarters, the Eagles were able to pull away, 69-48, in the second half to meet Marquette in the district championship. Joplin jumped out in front early and never looked back on the way to a 35-7 victory.
For the first time in the postseason, the Eagles hit the road to face Fort Zumwalt West in the Class 6 semifinals in O’Fallon. You wouldn’t know it was an away game though as droves of Joplin fans showed up to root their Eagles to a 41-20 win, clinching a berth to the state finals for the first time since the 1984 Parkwood Bears.
Third-ranked Joplin wasn’t fazed by the reputation of first-ranked De Smet, taking a 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter before the Spartans rallied to win the state championship 35-20.
“Regardless if we win or lose that championship game, it is not going to change the trajectory of our young men and what they’ve accomplished or the path they are on to be successful,” Jasper said. “We were able to play together as a team until the very last day of the season that we possibly could, and those kids played their hearts out in that championship game for Kadin but also for the community who came out to support them.”
The Eagles wrapped up its season playing some of the best football in the state, and much of that success goes to the 20-strong senior class. Including players such as Zach Westmoreland (106 receptions for 1,630 yards and 21 touchdowns plus seven interceptions), Isaiah Davis (253 carries, 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns), Blake Tash (197-for-260 passing, 2,787 yards and 31 touchdowns), Logan Myers (26 pancake blocks), Elijah Eminger (104 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries), Ledford (135 tackles, two interceptions) and Garrett Landis (90 percent on point-after kicks, 32 touchbacks), it is safe to say that this senior class will be one not soon forgotten in Joplin Eagle lore.
“I think they wanted to leave a legacy on what it’s like to be a Joplin Eagle,” Jasper said. “They wanted to build the type of culture we needed to build on. They want the groups to come up after them to do better than they did, and that speaks volumes of the leadership in this senior class. I don’t think you can quantify what they have done for this program. You have to look big picture in terms of what they leave behind, not just the wins and losses.”
Season results (13-1)
Joplin 36, Willard 13
Joplin 35, Webb City 28
Joplin 56, Carthage 55
Joplin 55, Republic 7
Joplin 48, Branson 7
Joplin 56, Neosho 21
Joplin 50, Ozark 14
Joplin 45, Nixa 14
Joplin 48, Carl Junction 17
District Playoffs
Joplin 68, Jefferson City 16
Joplin 69, Kirkwood 48
Joplin 35, Marquette 7
State Playoffs
Joplin 41, Fort Zumwalt West 20
De Smet 35, Joplin 20
