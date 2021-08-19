Certain days mark the progression of preseason football practice.
An intrasquad scrimmage means the first week is over, and the second week ends with a jamboree.
Those jamborees are scheduled Friday night around Southwest Missouri, signifying the regular season is just one week away.
Jamborees bring together schools to one site for controlled scrimmages. Each school is allowed to run a total of 36 plays — 12 against each of three teams or 18 against each of two teams.
Joplin is the site for a jamboree with Webb City, Lamar and Seneca, starting at 7 at Junge Field. The Eagles and Cardinals will not square off against each other.
Likewise at Carthage, the Tigers are home against Carl Junction, Monett and Nevada. Carthage and Carl Junction will not battle each other.
Other jamborees involving area teams, starting at 7 unless noted:
At Mount Vernon — Bolivar, McDonald County, Mount Vernon, Neosho;
At Diamond — Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Lighthouse Christian;
At Sarcoxie — Ash Grove, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Stockton;
At Springfield Parkview — Cassville, Forsyth, Parkview, Willard;
At Liberal (6 p.m.) — Greenfield, Jasper, Lockwood, Liberal;
At Reeds Spring — Aurora, Branson, Lebanon, Reeds Spring;
