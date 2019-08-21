The dress rehearsal for high school football teams across Southwest Missouri is scheduled for Friday night.
Most of the area schools will participate in a jamboree — a controlled scrimmage against other schools.
Most of the jamborees consist of four teams. Each team will run 24 plays — 12 on offense, 12 on defense — against each of the other three schools. Once those 12 plays are finished, the session is over, regardless of where the line of scrimmage happens to be.
In jamborees with three teams, each team will run 18 offensive and 18 defensive plays against each of the other schools.
The jamborees give coaches, players and fans a glimpse of a season preview against different teams. The regular season begins one week later on Aug. 30.
Here are the jamboree assignments for area schools, with the host school listed first. The jamboree begins at 7 unless noted.
At Webb City — Joplin, Lamar, Seneca;
At Monett — Carl Junction, Carthage, Nevada;
At Mount Vernon — Neosho, McDonald County, Bolivar;
At Sarcoxie — Lockwood, Pierce City, Stockton, Ash Grove, Lighthouse Christian;
At Jasper — Diamond, East Newton, Forsyth, 6 p.m.;
At Branson — Aurora, Lebanon, Reeds Spring;
At Republic — Cassville, Parkview, Willard;
At Greenfield — Miller, Marionville, Pleasant Hope.
