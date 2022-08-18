Certain days mark the progression of preseason football practice.
An intrasquad scrimmage means the first week is over, and the second week ends with a jamboree.
Those jamborees are scheduled Friday night around Southwest Missouri, signifying the regular season is just one week away.
Jamborees bring together schools to one site for controlled scrimmages. Each school is allowed to run a total of 36 plays — 12 against each of three teams or 18 against each of two teams.
Webb City is the site for a jamboree with Joplin, Lamar and Seneca, starting at 7 at Cardinal Stadium. The Eagles and Cardinals will not square off against each other.
Likewise at Carl Junction, the Bulldogs are home against Carthage, Monett and Nevada. Carthage and Carl Junction will not battle each other.
Other jamborees involving area teams, starting at 7 unless noted:
At Mount Vernon —Mount Vernon, Forsyth, McDonald County and Neosho;
At Marionville — Diamond, Lighthouse Christian, Marionville, Miller;
At Sarcoxie (at 6:30) — Ash Grove, Aurora, Cabool, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Stockton;
At Bolivar—Bolivar, Cassville, Parkview, Willard;
At Lockwood—Greenfield, Jasper, Lockwood, Liberal;
At Reeds Spring — Branson, Lebanon, Reeds Spring;
At Nixa—Kickapoo, Ozark, Nixa.
