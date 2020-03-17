All football activity will be put on hold at Missouri Southern for a while, and head coach Jeff Sims views it as an opportunity for his players to gain new perspective.
Similar to the rest of the college football landscape across the country, MSSU will not have a spring game and will suspend all offseason practices and workouts in accordance with a decision handed down by the MIAA last week.
The conference’s decision immediately followed the NCAA’s mandate on March 12 to indefinitely suspend all intercollegiate sports activities due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. The NCAA officially canceled all championship and regular-season competitions for spring sports on Tuesday.
“All college football programs are going through the same thing right now,” Sims said. “Right now, our guys are off for spring break, and after that, they’ll probably have to stay where they’re at and do their class work online. In my opinion, this is a lot bigger than sports, and I hope everyone takes it seriously.
“We’ll get back to sports when the time comes. Hopefully we’ll all appreciate the opportunity we have to play sports and be more appreciative and hard-working when we get back.”
The suspension of all football activity, as well as a recruiting dead period that prohibits recruiting-related travel and campus visits, will remain in effect until April 15 at the earliest. Coaches are still allowed to contact recruits via phone call during the dead period.
“It’s a bummer in the sense that we like our guys and we like the direction we’re moving,” Sims said. “So it’s a bummer to not be around them. But the last thing I told our team was that we don’t have great practices every day, and maybe having football taken away from us helps us reset and understand that we can’t take this sport for granted.
"This is a good chance for us to gain some perspective and realize how fortunate we are to attend a great university and play football.”
The Lions went 2-9 in their first season under Sims in 2019, marking the program’s first two-win campaign since 2016. MSSU's last winning season was 2013 when it finished 7-3.
In early February, Southern announced the addition of a 44-player signing class than included 25 student-athletes from Missouri — its largest class on record of in-state recruits. Among the signees were Joplin High School’s James Boyd (defensive lineman) and Garrett Landis (kicker), Aurora High School’s Clayton Cordova (offensive lineman) and 18 players from the St. Louis area.
Carthage linebacker and full back Kale Schrader, this past season's Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year who aided the Tigers to their first state championship in program history, signed with MSSU on March 5.
