The arrival of the 2020 prep football season, as fourth-year Neosho coach Leon Miller put it, brings a sense of relief.
“For obvious reasons, it feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Miller said Thursday, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that’s resulted in many uncertainties surrounding sports heading into the fall season. “We’ve been building toward (the season) even though we weren’t sure what was going to happen. So it’s just nice that we’ll finally get to line up and play some football. The hope is that we can continue to do that each week.”
Following the seemingly long and confusing preseason, the Wildcats open their season at home against the Republic Tigers tonight at 7 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The matchup pits the Wildcats against former Neosho coach Dustin Baldwin, who took the helm at Republic prior to the 2017 season. The Wildcats have claimed two victories over the Tigers in their three meetings since then, including a 34-28 triumph at Republic last season.
“Every game is important, but our games with Republic have been close battles,” Miller said. “I think three out of the last four were decided by seven points or less. … So I don’t think our kids need any added motivation.”
Tonight also marks the official debut of a new playing surface at Bob Anderson Stadium. A $9000,000 project to install artificial turf was completed in late July and available for use at the end of the first week of preseason practices.
“We’re excited about the new playing surface and some of the other renovations that have taken place at the stadium,” Miller said. “It looks really nice. The kids are excited about it and the community is excited about it. We can’t wait to open it up and get it going.”
Neosho returns 25 lettermen from last year’s squad that finished 2-8. Among the players returning are a trio of two-way starters in senior running back and linebacker Drayke Perry, senior tight end and linebacker Sam Sullivan, and senior offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Decker.
Miller said Evan Haskins will make his debut tonight as a starting quarterback. The junior replaces two-year signal caller Gage Kelley, who graduated last spring.
“(Haskins) has been steady,” Miller said. “He hasn’t gotten rattled and he’s pretty even-keeled. We’re confident he can do good things, make good decisions and take care of the ball. Those are the things you look for in a quarterback.”
Republic, coming off a 2-8 season and seeking its first winning season since 2015, returns starters at 13 positions overall, with seven on defense, four on offense, one placekicker and one punter.
“They have some youth in some places like we do, but they look to be a solid football team,” Miller said of Republic. “If it’s anything like our last few games with them, it’ll be a battle. We just have to make good decisions. We have to take care of the football, tackle well and just execute the fundamentals. You hope you’ve done a good job of preparing the kids. But they seem ready to go, ready to go out there and have fun.”
Attention fans
Fans will be required to wear face coverings while in attendance at tonight's game. Spectators will not be allowed on the track or field at any time, and no gathering will be permitted in the parking lot after the game.
