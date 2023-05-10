This is Hallie Blackney’s fifth season leading the Missouri Southern softball team as its head coach.
In October of 2018, she took over for a team that was in the midst of five consecutive losing seasons. Consequently, the Lions hadn’t won a single postseason game and had only reached the MIAA tournament one time.
Now, they’ve posted a 126-87-1 record behind Blackney and have participated in three conference tournaments with a 6-6 record in the last three seasons.
In 2019, MSSU didn’t make the tournament and 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2023 has seen Blackney lead the program to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 22 years and its first time hosting a Central Region tournament in 30 years.
Southern (40-13) will play at 2 p.m. Thursday against the University of Minnesota-Duluth (40-11) to begin its regional play. The winner will play at 2:30 p.m. Friday while the loser will try to keep their season alive at 5 p.m. Friday.
This will be a rematch of the Central Region championship in women’s basketball from back in March when the Lions and Bulldogs met in Duluth. As for the chance at revenge, the ladies admit there’s been some mention of getting a win for the basketball team but the main focus is taking care of themselves and not their opponent.
MSSU will get a chance to have a good amount home fans, something fifth-year senior Sidnie Hurst is excited to see as she said its something they’ve “earned” and “deserve.”
The turnaround hasn’t just been about playing on the diamond for the Lions’ head coach.
“It’s not all X’s and O’s and go win a ball game,” Blackney said. “Families literally entrust you with their daughters for four, maybe five, years. If all you’re doing is impacting them on the field, you’re not doing it right.”
Rather, she wants to create strong leaders for more young ladies in the future. Two players she will soon be sending out as adults after this season to be leaders are fifth-year seniors Josie Tofpi and Hurst.
“The growth that they’ve shown, on and off the field in five years, that’s why you coach,” Blackney said. “To see the young lady come in and when they leave they’re strong independent women.”
You can see someone promoting independence and power for women without even trying to look in 2023. One trip through a social media feed and you’ll probably come across something empowering women.
This isn’t just a social media trend or jumping on a bandwagon for Blackney. There’s a reason for why it means so much to her.
“Because we need strong women leaders out there,” Blackney said. “I can confidently say Sidnie (Hurst) and Josie (Tofpi) and also, the other four that are graduating, they’re strong female leaders. They have a backbone. They will speak up for themselves.”
Other graduates are seniors Leighton Withers, Ashlynn Williams, Bailey Lacy and Grace Parrott — a junior who is graduating early.
Her athletes can see how much it means to her to be more than their coach.
“She’s more than a coach to me,” Tofpi said. “She really does care for us on and off the field. She’s played so many roles in my life and growing as a person, student and an athlete.
“That’s her main goal. We are more than athletes and she wants to prepare us for life outside of softball. You don’t get that everywhere.”
The first person who comes to Blackney’s mind is her college coach, Lacey Shanz, during her first two years at Truman State University. Shanz is someone she credits as a mentor who helped make her who she is today.
“If you see someone (like you) is doing something, you know you can do that, too,” Blackney said. “That’s why we had someone like Pat Lipira come through first. Sallie Beard, pioneer of Southern women’s athletics. There’s a reason why Pat and Sallie come and talk to us every fall. So we can understand who came before us but also these are strong women who made things happen for female athletes.
“We’re going to be the next generation to make sure that happens.”
THIS SEASON
In the meantime, Blackney and the Lions are chasing a national championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Part of what has gotten them to this point and given them an opportunity is the work ethic around the team.
“We work hard and we take nothing for granted,” Blackney said. “Tell me another team that spends an hour removing weeds from their field two days before the regional tournament. There’s not one. Every one of our players is out here working on this field and that’s something I take pride in.”
40 wins this year and 21 in the MIAA for program records has been something this team won’t forget.
“So fun,” Blackney said with a laugh. “That’s why I told them last night to make sure they enjoy it (NCAA tournament). This year has already gone super fast.”
As for the difference from the beginning of Blackney’s stint at the helm to now? One thing stands out to her. She mentioned a quote that says, “Bad teams have no leadership. Decent teams have leadership from the coach. Good teams are led from within.”
“The last two or three years it’s been player-led,” Blackney said about the team.
PART OF THE PROCESS
Tofpi and Hurst joined the program the same year Blackney was named head coach. They’ve seen everything throughout the rebuilding process and have had a front-row seat for it all.
“We’ve come a long way as far as building a good culture here,” Tofpi said. “We have really good family camaraderie now. From year one to now, it is a tremendous difference. This is the closest we’ve been as a team and that speaks volumes as far as going and being a successful program.”
“The biggest word that comes to mind is growth,” Hurst said. “Not only for me but for the entire team. ... We love the game and I think that is why we have grown so much. Being here right now, I don’t think I can put into words how it feels. It’s amazing to be here.”
Tofpi says a big part of that process is finding the right players to buy in and believe in what the team is doing.
Hurst has dealt with multiple injuries and surgeries throughout her career but Blackney mentioned that her ability to battle through it all has been huge.
“I’m proud of the way she’s (Hurst) been able to put herself aside and she is truly team first,” Blackney said.
For Hurst, one of the biggest things for her has been the support system at MSSU.
“It’s just good people,” she said. “Those people have my back 24/7 and drop anything to be there for me, no matter what the circumstances are.”
The battles that came with four surgeries didn’t push Hurst to walk away, thanks to her commitment.
“When I commit to something I commit 110%,” she added. “From the day that I stepped on campus, this was my family and I will never leave family behind.”
“Josie Tofpi has literally put this program on her shoulders for five years,” Blackney said. “She could have easily transferred at any point and time with the transfer portal and everything else. She didn’t. She was loyal to Missouri Southern and it’s paying off.”
Tofpi said she never thought about leaving.
“From day one Missouri Southern has felt like home. ... It just felt right to be here and something held me here and I’m glad I stayed. This has been the best five years of my life.”
“They can truly say they left it better than they found it,” Blackney said. “They’re amazing and they’ve put Southern softball on the map.”
STAYING WITH THE TEAM
Tofpi might be graduating but she isn’t leaving the MSSU program. Tofpi will be returning next year as an assistant coach to Blackney.
Blackney said it would be “very special” to have one of her athletes come back to coach alongside her next year.
“(Tofpi) knows the game second to none,” she added. “She knows what our environment is. She knows what our culture is. She helped establish it. I can’t picture Southern softball without Josie Tofpi being a part of it.”
