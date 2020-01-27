Former Cards standout Pendleton enters Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Terry Pendleton’s big league career began and ended in the Show-Me State.
“I got to start in Missouri and end in Missouri,” Pendleton told the Globe. “I think that’s pretty special.”
The former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman who concluded his playing days with the Kansas City Royals, Pendleton was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday night at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
“This is a special honor to me because of what I went through to get here,” Pendleton said. “I think about growing up in South Central L.A. It’s crazy that I got to this point. To be recognized by anybody for doing anything is nice. I wouldn’t be here without all my teammates and the people who believed in me and gave me an opportunity.”
A seventh-round pick out of Fresno State, Pendleton spent 15 seasons in the big leagues, his first seven with the Cardinals (1984-90).
“To get to the big leagues and to play for Whitey Herzog was really special,” Pendleton said. “Whitey was the type of manager who allowed you to play the game. As long as you played the game right and respected the game, he never had a problem with you.”
Pendleton was a key member of five National League pennant-winning teams — 1985 and ’87 with the Cardinals, and ’91, ’92 and ’96 with the Atlanta Braves.
During his time in Atlanta, Pendleton was the N.L. Most Valuable Player in 1991, finishing as the runner-up one year later.
“I got a chance to relax when I went to Atlanta,” Pendleton said. “I got a multi-year deal, and it was a fresh start. I showed what I was capable of doing.”
An All-Star in 1992 with the Braves, Pendleton won three Gold Gloves, two with St. Louis (’87, ’89) and with another with Atlanta (’92).
For his career, Pendleton hit .270 with 1,897 hits, 946 RBI, 356 doubles and 140 home runs.
Pendleton and his former teammates, including the likes of Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee, Tom Herr, John Tudor, Vince Coleman and Jack Clark, are featured in a new MLB Network documentary. In fact, "Birds of a Different Game: The ’80s Cardinals" debuts at 7 p.m. tonight on MLB Network.
“I haven’t seen the whole thing yet, but I did a little piece for that,” Pendleton said. “I’m looking forward to seeing it. Any time you can look back at those clips ... man, you can only imagine the fun we had.”
Pendleton said he isn’t surprised those teams from the ’80s are still revered.
“I think the way we went about doing things and our speed is what’s memorable to the fans,” Pendleton said, noting defense and stolen bases were the team’s strengths. “I think we were fundamentally sound. We played the game defensively as well if not better than anyone else. It was a different era. We weren’t sitting around waiting for a three-run homer. We went out and made things happen.”
Defensively, Pendleton and Hall of Fame shortstop Smith both had led the league in putouts and assists.
“I worked hard as a player, but Ozzie taught me another level of working hard,” said Pendleton, who recorded a game-winning hit in Game 2 of the ’85 World Series. “I owe a lot to him. He made sure I was getting my rear end ready every day, and he showed me how to do so.”
Pendleton ended his career with the Royals in 1998.
“I got a chance to play with some young kids there like Carlos Beltran and Johnny Damon,” Pendleton noted. “I enjoyed it.”
After his playing days, Pendleton served on the Braves' coaching staff. He’s now working as a special adviser to the Braves.
During his years on the Braves’ staff, Pendleton was warmly received when he came back to St. Louis. That type of admiration continues today.
“It’s like I never left,” Pendleton said. “That’s why I love the fans there. I tell folks in Atlanta all the time: ‘I’m just being honest, but the best fans are in St. Louis.’”
