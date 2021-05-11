Katie Scott has been through the recruiting process more than most.
With a year of college experience under her belt, Scott felt like she gained a better perspective and knew what to prioritize this time around.
“I had a clear picture of that,” Scott said. “I found the thing I was searching for most was those positive relationships.”
That led her to a university in Tulsa just two hours down the road from hometown Carl Junction. On Tuesday afternoon, Scott announced her commitment to continue her basketball career at Oral Roberts University.
“One of the assistant coaches there had a little slogan for me, saying the fourth time's the charm, which I have been through the recruiting process a little bit more than I ever anticipated,” Scott said. “The coaches at ORU I have known since I was a freshman (in high school). I have always had great relationships with them. There’s undeniable chemistry there. I think they will make me a better person and a better player.
“I couldn’t turn that down because it also helps that ORU is only two hours away, so close to home and everyone can come watch me play. It ended up being the best of both worlds for me.”
The former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year broke onto the scene as a freshman at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. She was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and was a first team all-conference selection.
Scott, who entered the transfer portal last month, also considered University of Missouri-Kansas City, Omaha and Stephen F. Austin.
“Honestly, I had a shorter list this time because I narrowed it down by distance,” Scott said. “It was a lot easier going with schools that I had previously known.”
Scott finished her career as one of the most decorated girls basketball players to come out of Carl Junction’s girls basketball program. After tallying 206 points as a freshman, she posted 1,665 points over the next three seasons for the Bulldogs.
She led Carl Junction to the Class 4 state semifinals in 2019-20. The Bulldogs had an unblemished 28-0 record before COVID-19 suspended the final two rounds of the state tournament.
Scott joins Misti Cussen’s Golden Eagles who went 6-15 (4-8 in Summit League play) last season.
“I think my game will translate really well,” Scott said. “Coach Cussen called me a unicorn because the things I do are different from a traditional post, especially in that league. She thinks that will work really well because it will make it more difficult to guard. I think their system will complement me really well because it will give me freedom to do some of those things that make me the player that I am. I also know they will develop my game really strongly and make me a better player. I’m really looking forward to it. I think I’ll thrive at ORU.”
Scott is also looking forward to what her fanbase in Carl Junction will look like closer to home.
“I’m so excited,” Scott said. “I had an outpouring of support this past year and I was 19 hours away. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like when I’m only two hours from home. I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity. I hope I can make Carl Junction, Joplin, this small area proud. I can’t wait to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.