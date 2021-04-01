Home is always where the heart is.
That is exactly the case for Katie Scott, who announced her plans to transfer from Grand Canyon University on Wednesday night.
“A lot of it has to do with distance,” Scott said. “I was put in an uncomfortable situation about a year ago when Coach (Molly) Miller left Drury. I was given the decision to try out GCU sight unseen. I had never really considered going that far from home, but I also thought I would regret not trying. I did go out there and gave it my best. I really enjoyed GCU a lot, but I found family is so important to me that it’s not ideal to be so far from them and not get to see them as much as I would like.
“Ultimately, I want to be somewhere closer to home, where I can be with my family.”
The former Carl Junction standout put together a breakout season during her freshman year at GCU, averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. She was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and was a first team all-conference selection.
Scott said schools have already come calling.
“Quite a few schools have reached out,” Scott said. “I have been overwhelmed, especially these last two days. It’s been a little bit crazy. I appreciate it. I am trying to answer calls the best I can. It’s been a reminder of the recruiting process before. It’s never been my favorite thing in the world, but it’s part of the process and something I have to accept. I hope that I find a great fit that is a little bit closer to home.”
Scott finished her career as one of the most decorated girls basketball players to come out of Carl Junction’s girls basketball program. After tallying 206 points as a freshman, she posted 1,665 points over the next three seasons for the Bulldogs.
The 2019-20 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year led the Bulldogs to the Class 4 state semifinals with a 28-0 record before COVID-19 suspended the rest of the state tournament.
GCU finished the 2020-21 season 18-7 and 8-4 in the WAC. Scott said her first offseason as a college athlete feels “weird.”
“I feel a little bit empty like, ‘What do you mean I don’t have two workouts today?’ ” Scott said. “I have been doing some offseason work. I think I’m going to continue that because I don’t want to become stagnant by any means. But you also need some time off to decompress and have fun when you are not playing. It’s a very long season, especially college basketball. I’m taking some time to enjoy myself. I’m hoping to come home soon, so I can enjoy my family and then getting back to work, getting ready for whatever school I choose next.”
While location will play a big factor in Scott’s next basketball chapter, she also said won’t completely write off a school of further distance.
“Location is pretty big, just having experience from this year,” Scott said. “I figured out I’m somebody that is not necessarily built to be that far from home. I would like to come a lot closer if possible. I also understand that sometimes you have to make sacrifices. If I find somewhere I really, really love that is not quite as close as I was hoping for, that is something I will have to deal with. If that comes up, I’m not going to exclude anyone solely based off of that, but I also will take it heavily into account.”
Scott said she will always hold special memories from her time at GCU and playing under a renowned coach.
“I don’t have many complaints at all,” Scott said. “I feel like Coach Miller did so well on creating a culture. She has built her brand in just one short year, which is miraculous honestly. To turn around a program pretty quickly, it’s really amazing to see. There’s a really bright future at GCU. Of course, I’m always going to support them and wish the best for them. I know there is no bad blood. I still have a lot of love for Coach Miller. She understands because family is important to her, too. She has been really supportive for me throughout this decision and just wants the best for me.”
