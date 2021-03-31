Another big-time basketball player from Southwest Missouri has entered the transfer portal.
Former Carl Junction standout Katie Scott announced over Twitter on Wednesday night she plans to transfer from Grand Canyon University.
"I would like to start by saying how grateful I am for my experience at GCU," Scott said in a tweet. "In my one year here, I have been welcomed with open arms by the coaches, players, administration, school and fans. The support I have received this year has been phenomenal. I will always cherish the memories and friendships formed at GCU.
"With that being said, I have decided to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere. I'm grateful for what has been and excited for what's in store for my future as a collegiate athlete."
Scott put together a breakout season during her freshman year at GCU, averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. She was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and was a first team all-conference selection.
Grand Canyon finished 18-7 and 8-4 in the WAC.
