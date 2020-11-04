Former Carl Junction star Katie Scott adjusting to Division I basketball

Southwest Missouri has always been a comfort zone for Katie Scott, a place she was not ready to leave when she had to make the hardest decision of her life.
But Scott’s gut told her she wanted to play basketball at the Division I level and follow her trust in former Drury coach Molly Miller, who she committed to when Miller was guiding the Panthers. So when Miller left Drury to become head coach at Grand Canyon University, the former Carl Junction star moved 1,200 miles west to play college basketball in Phoenix, Arizona.
“I had to drown everything else out and feel where my heart was telling me,” Scott said. “I have a lot of faith in Coach Miller, so I went for it. My family was super supportive. I had no idea what it was going to be like. It was really a shot in the dark at the time, but I’m so happy I made the decision I did.”
To land the 2019 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, thrilled would be an understatement for Miller.
“For someone to put that much trust in you not only as a coach but also a mentor and a role model, I think that speaks volumes of our relationship,” Miller said. “Obviously, she trusts me to mentor and guide her through the life of a four-year college athlete. It was just very special for me that she would follow me to a place sight unseen and believe me and my vision for her and for our program.”
Miller began recruiting Scott in eighth grade when she went to Carl Junction to watch older sister Megan. But Miller’s interest in Katie sparked when she was a freshman in high school.
“Katie was quick to turn your head,” Miller said. “That skilled of a player at that age. I kept tabs on her basically her whole high school career, knowing she was a great basketball player. She was someone I wanted to recruit in the future.”
Scott played backcourt and frontcourt for Carl Junction, which finished second and fourth in the state tournament during her first three years before an undefeated senior season ended when the state semifinals was canceled due to COVID-19.
While the decision to go to GCU was probably the most difficult decision of her life so far, it’s also one that Scott said she already has confirmed to be the correct one.
“Everything about this place is just amazing,” Scott said. “The weather is so nice. My family has been in some really cold weather recently and I have been able to go to the pool. I can’t complain too much about that. As far as the basketball aspect, Coach Miller’s style is so contagious and it’s so fun to play because everyone on the court is having a fun time. Our practices are really high-energy and it’s a lot of running. You don’t realize that you are doing it because everyone is cheering you on and you really do want to push that extra little bit because you feel that energy is being given back from the coaches and from everyone else.”
As one of the taller players in the Western Atlantic Conference, Scott said she’s working on her back to the basket game. The 6-foot, 3-inch do-it all-player also wants to maintain the versatility that helped her throughout her time at Carl Junction.
“Like as soon as a team gets comfortable with me being back to the basket, that’s when you pull out and do high-post work from the wing,” Scott said. “Just keep them on their toes. I think that has always been my specialty is switching up what I do and never letting teams get comfortable.”
Scott might have undergone the greatest adjustment defensively, going from four years of zone defense in high school to a more up-tempo pressure style of defense.
“It hasn’t been easy, but I think the coaches have done a really great job of explaining concepts and really showing the payoff,” Scott said. “You understand why you are doing what you are doing. It’s kind of been annoying to play against ourselves all the time whenever we scrimmage because it’s a tough brand of defense to play against. I’m really excited it is starting to come together and the pieces are fitting.”
And Miller said Scott is going to be an impact player for GCU and a player who's expected to contribute immediately as a freshman.
“She is a special basketball player,” Miller said. “She’s in that transition where she will be able to contribute early. I say early because there are not a lot of freshmen who are going to be relied upon like she is. She is definitely one of the most skilled players out on the court in terms of fundamentals and basketball savvy. She has really got a good basketball mind and a basketball skill-set.”
But what has caught Scott’s attention the most in her initial transition to the college game is the higher level of talent and pace of play.
“Whenever we had our first practice, that’s when it hit me because after the first drill I’m like ‘Oh, I’m really out of breath already,’ ” Scott said. “It’s another level, and Coach Miller herself plays on a level unlike most teams. I have kind of had to make a very big leap, but I think I have already adjusted pretty well and I’m just looking forward to fully integrating into this new system.”
