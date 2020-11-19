The relationship began when Ian O’Malley was just a sophomore at Carthage a few years ago. He was working out at PlayMakers, an indoor baseball facility in Joplin, where he crossed paths with then Missouri Southern baseball graduate assistant Landon Hay.
Over the years, the two became good friends and kept in touch. At the same time, O’Malley started his collegiate career at State Fair Community College while Hay was just hired by head coach Eric Peterson at Benedictine to serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Come 2022, the two will officially reunite. The former Carthage standout O’Malley signed to continue his baseball career at NAIA Benedictine on Tuesday.
“Coach Hay was one of the first ones to reach out and congratulate me on going to State Fair,” O’Malley said. “I really appreciated that. I really had this idea in mind ‘I really would like to play for Landon someday.’ After my visit, I fell in love with the atmosphere and Coach Peterson as well. That is ultimately where I ended up.”
O’Malley, a 2019 graduate at Carthage, went to State Fair as a two-way player. He will depart as a left-handed hurler this spring.
The 5-foot-10, 190 pounder appeared in limited action as a freshman. State Fair pitching coach John Cavness was disappointed his 2020 campaign was wiped out due to COVID-19.
“It was a shame our season got axed just because he was starting to progress,” Cavness said. “Obviously, his numbers aren’t very flashy (in 2019). But his last couple of appearances — he was really starting to figure it out. His last appearance was against Johnson County, a top team in the nation at their place. He threw a quality outing against them and shoved. He was progressing and did a wonderful job.”
O’Malley offers a three-pitch mix on the bump — a fastball that tops out at 84-85 miles per hour, changeup in the upper-70s and a curveball. He said one of his biggest leaps he has made during his time at State Fair is the development of his changeup.
“It has kind of become my go-to pitch and I really like it,” O’Malley said. “I think that was the biggest thing in being able to step in right away at Benendictine. Now, I’m able to find more command and confidence in all three of those pitches and be able to throw them whenever I want.”
But when everything is working, Cavness said the lefty is tough to hit.
“He is best known for mixing his breaking ball and changeup at the knees,” Cavness said. “When he throws a really good three-pitch mix, he is the best guy out of the bullpen for us.”
Once he arrives at Benedictine next fall, O’Malley is more than ready for the opportunity. He said he’s not sure what his role will be, but is open to whatever the team needs.
“I know the big thing we talked about was me coming out of junior college,” O’Malley said. “They don’t take a lot of junior college transfers. But with the relationship I have with Landon, I hope to step in and fill whatever role they see fit as soon as possible.”
And Benedictine is getting a good one, according to Cavness.
“I would like to have 45 of him on a roster,” he added. “He is a tremendous kid and that is an excellent fit for him.”
