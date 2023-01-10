Former KGCS-TV manager at Missouri Southern State University Judy Stiles believes the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan began coming to Joplin in 2006.
After a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is returning to the campus Saturday.
The Major League organization sends one of six caravans down I-44 each year to Springfield and then on to Joplin before heading back north for a stop in Rolla.
This year, Lars Nootbaar, Zack Thompson and Gordon Graceffo will be the current players making that trip. Along with them will be retired pitchers Randy Flores and Alan Benes. The emcee for the crew will be sports director Tom Ackerman of KMOX radio St. Louis.
During Stiles' 35 years as MSSU's TV manager — Lisa Olliges Green recently took over as KGCS manager — she was the coordinator of this event each year it came to town. This will be the first time it has been back since she retired in January of 2021 and she hopes to make it to the Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium to see it as a fan this time.
"I'm going to try to, yeah," Stiles said. "It's always fun, even if you don't have a kid to get an autograph, to hear what they have to say and see the fans there and so forth."
The caravan brings in fans from all over the region. Stiles received phone calls during her days as coordinator from Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as Kansas and Arkansas because this is as close as the organization comes to Missouri's three neighbors.
She believes this is a great opportunity for the community as well as Missouri Southern to have this event in town.
"I think it has always been a great opportunity because Missouri has a strong tradition of Cardinals baseball fans," Stiles said. "To be able to see players coming to your community and hear from them, and especially the youngsters to be able to get autographs. If you can do it, I recommend people try and do it. It's a good way to try and get some insight into baseball and what's coming in the upcoming season."
Speaking of the autographs, the first 400 kids will get to be in line for signatures from all players, current and former, at the event. The event doesn't always have the biggest names on St. Louis' roster, but Stiles noted that some of these players turn into household names sometimes. She remembers seeing Adam Wainwright and Skip Schumaker in 2006.
"They may come here as a rookie or a young player and two years later they're in the majors making headlines," Stiles added.
Some of the players she's seen other than Wainwright and Schumaker are David Freese (2011 World Series MVP), Tom Pagnozzi (three-time Gold Glover at catcher), Jaime Garcia (2011 World Series champion), and Jordan Hicks.
One of her favorite parts of the job she had in helping with this local event was knowing she could help fans interact closely with a part of the ball club in a much more intimate and personal setting than at the stadium or at big public event in St. Louis. The excitement from fans of all ages is what she said she really enjoyed seeing.
There was an interesting twist to Stiles' job at times that included some spontaneous moments. In 2018, the bus broke down on its way to Joplin, forcing Stiles and others to go pick up the players and staff coming to campus. She also recalls a year in which everyone visiting from the organization wanted Schlotzky's for lunch so she was a part of the crew that went to grab food for the guys.
While it helps the college as a community outreach event, Stiles noted its also a boost for the students at Missouri Southern as well.
"We always tried to get students hands-on experience," Stiles said. "For a college student to interview a professional baseball player, that's something others can't do."
ABOUT THE EVENT
The fan experience was originally slated to be held in the ballroom of the Billingsly Student Center but has been moved to Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium with a change in expected audience size.
The Cardinals Caravan has been an annual event on the campus of MSSU since at least 2006 to Stiles' recollection. Prior to that, students at the college would travel to Springfield or other areas to cover the event.
Stiles noted after many years of reminding the organization they'd like to host a caravan, they finally got added to the list and it's become a staple in Joplin ever since.
The event occurs on the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day every year. It has been held inside Young Gymnasium as well as the Taylor Performing Arts Center on MSSU's campus.
ABOUT THE PLAYERS
Nootbaar played in 108 games last year as a second-year outfielder and hit 14 home runs. He also added 19 more extra base hits with 16 doubles and three triples. The 24-year-old slashed .228/.340/.448 in 2022.
Thompson, a left-handed pitcher, appeared in 22 games last year at the MLB level. He had a 1-1 record and 2.08 earned run average. Only one of his 22 appearances was a start. He threw a total of 34 2/3 innings and struck out 27 batters. In his lone start, he allowed five runs on seven hits. Thompson is also 24 years old.
Graceffo held a 2.97 ERA between two different minor league squads. With the Peoria Chiefs — Cardinals' High-A affiliate — he started eight games and dominated with a sub-1 ERA (0.99). He struck out 56 batters in 45 2/3 innings at Peoria. His ERA was 3.94 with Double-A Springfield. In total, the 6-foot-4 righty struck out 139 batters in 139 1/3 innings. Graceffo is just 22 years old.
