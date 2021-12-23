If ever there was a coach Joplin’s basketball players could turn to for guidance on how to become a better shooter or a slasher, Charlie Brown might just be the man for the challenge.
Luckily for the Eagles, they don’t have to look far down the bench to see one of the greatest scorers to have walked the halls of Joplin High School.
Brown amassed 1,865 career points during his four-year career for Joplin. After splitting his college career between Missouri Southern and Minnesota State-Mankato, Brown played professional basketball overseas in Germany for two seasons.
He’s been back stateside for close to a year now and can be found helping Bronson Schaake’s Eagles at Kaminsky Gymnasium on most cold nights this winter.
“Coaching has always been my backup plan, my Plan B,” Brown said on Wednesday afternoon. “Once I finished playing professionally, I always wanted to get into coaching. Joplin was a good place to get that start once I was done. Mr. (Matt) Hiatt reached out to me late during the summer and asked if I would be down to be the varsity assistant coach. I told him, ‘I definitely would.’ That’s how I started at Joplin.”
At JHS, Brown put together a historic career for coach Jeff Williams. He was a four-year starter and four-time all-conference pick.
As a senior, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 24 points and five rebounds a game, earning all-state honors.
The next chapter of his basketball life took him right down the street to MSSU.
With Jeff Boschee’s Lions, Brown averaged 15 points and three rebounds a game as a sophomore, earning all-MIAA recognition. He saw action in 30 games as a freshman at MSSU, scoring six points a game.
He transferred to Minnesota State-Mankato for his last two years and averaged a team-high 17 points as a senior and 13 points for 64 career games.
And the final chapter of his playing career took Brown all the way to Augsburg, Germany, where he starred for BG Leitershofen/Stadtbergen Red Kangaroos — a team in Germany's Pro A League.
The decision to retire as a player didn’t come easy.
“It’s always a difficult decision making a career change, especially for me,” Brown said. “Basketball has been the love of my life forever. I had a really good playing career, but I knew the ball was going to stop bouncing in when I made the decision to stop playing. It felt right. It felt like the right thing to do.”
Since he's transitioned to coaching, Brown admitted he has a new perspective on basketball. He said as a coach he’s seeing the game differently than he ever did as a player.
Now, Brown is hoping to pass his knowledge on to these Eagles.
“I have had a lot of different coaches,” Brown said. “I have had a lot of coaches that were old-school, up in your face. I’ve had players’ coaches. All those guys, man, they preached discipline and defense first. My biggest takeaway is from Coach Boschee (at MSSU). He is a real players’ coach. He builds those relationships with players and makes it easy to play for. That’s the type of coach I want to be.
“I’m not really the guy who yells a lot. I’m more of a hands-on guy. I take that approach. Just building those relationships, especially with high school guys. I look at them more like little brothers than players. I want to build those relationships and push them to be the best players they can be.”
So far, Joplin (7-1) has gotten off to its fastest start to a season since the 2017-18 campaign when it opened the year with nine consecutive wins. The Eagles’ only setback came in a 60-47 loss to Class 5 No. 6 Parkview, which collected a 61-59 win over Kickapoo recently and only fell to Class 6 No. 3 Nixa 48-40.
Brown’s assessment so far?
“I think we’re a pretty good team,” Brown said. “We’re nowhere near our ceiling right now. We are working on some things chemistry wise right now and getting our guys to play hard everyday. Just understanding what it takes to play at a championship level. That’s the level we are working to get to.”
While Joplin hasn’t won a state championship in basketball since the days of the great Cat Johnson in 1977 and 1978, Brown is relishing his opportunity to coach basketball right now.
It adds a cherry on top being back at JHS.
“Being back in Joplin, it’s a full circle moment,” Brown said. “It’s a full circle moment just being able to give back to my alma mater. It’s been a great thing. I really want to see Joplin being in the talks as one of the best programs in the state. We haven’t had that discussion for a while. I would love to see Joplin in that conversation and just keep producing really good talent.”
