As a pitcher, Jarret Dotson controlled the flow of a baseball game himself.
He even controlled whether or not he won or lost a game.
Jarett’s now controlling a stock car or as his father Shane says, “a 2,300-pound rocket ship.”
The former Pittsburg State pitcher, who completed his career with the Gorillas in May, has turned his attention to dirt track racing.
“It was an awesome experience playing baseball,” Dotson said. “I was getting to the point where I was ready to try something new, not that it was getting boring. But doing the same thing year-after-year can get exhausting. Doing something new has been really cool.
“It’s 100 times different. Going 100-plus miles per hour with cars inches from you and going sideways and straight, I definitely have to be more locked in with a race car than I ever was on the mound.”
He’s competed several times at the Salina (Oklahoma) Highbanks Speedway this summer. A Class 4A state champion with Baxter Springs in 2016, Dotson pitched four years with the Gorillas.
“Jarret is a bulldog of a competitor. He always has been,” Shane said. “In baseball, he was in control. He’s learning to control a 2,300-pound rocket ship. It’s unlike anything he has ever experienced. How hard can it be to turn left and push the gas pedal? It takes a tremendous amount of talent. You gotta be competitive to get better every lap.
“His passion to succeed and compete is probably greater than it ever was on the baseball field.”
Dotson was indoctrinated to racing at a young age. While he never got to see either of them live, his grandpa Sonny and dad competed in races in the past.
“I started racing in Joplin when they opened up the (Joplin 66) Speedway in ‘93,” Shane said. “I started racing there in ‘94 and we raced there until the late 90s. Jarret loves it. He grew up on dirt tracks. When we moved to Alabama, we went to some of the biggest dirt track races in the country. We went to Bristol the first time they put dirt on Bristol Speedway up there. Jarret has been exposed to it, and he has developed a great love for dirt track racing.”
Through sponsor Paladin Construction, the Dotson family purchased a rolling chassis off Darrick Wagner last October. They then bought a transmission and motor that they installed over the winter to put the finishing touches on the stock car.
“Darrick has become a big part of our race team in Galena,” Jarret said. “It was big-time to cut us the deal that he did because it’s an expensive thing to get into. Anytime you can get help financially, you will take it.”
Shane has cherished the time he has spent working with Jarret in the shop. As his baseball coach for many years, there was only so much Shane could teach him, but racing has been a different animal.
“I’m teaching him to learn suspension set-up, all those things it takes to make the car fast,” Shane said. “It has been really cool for a dad to pass on what my dad passed on to me. That has been the coolest thing.
“He’s not afraid of a race car. He puts it on the high-side and he mashes the throttle as hard as he can. It usually takes a period of time before young drivers are that confident, but he’s a competitor and he wants to take that car to the limit.”
Jarret is already making headway in the sport. He went from 27th in points last weekend to 13th this past Saturday, and even finished eighth at a race on June 4.
“It’s definitely been different going from playing baseball nonstop and living and breathing it to now doing this,” Jarret said. “I can’t complain. It’s been a dream of mine since I was old enough to know what it was. Now that I’m getting to do it, it’s a pretty cool deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.