Brice Garnett, who is tied for second place and one shot behind entering today’s final round of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, was a standout golfer at Missouri Western.
Garnett, 35-year-old native of Gallatin, Missouri, was an all-MIAA performer for the Griffons all four years (2003-06) and won the conference tournament his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was named the first-ever MIAA Player of the Year in 2006 after leading the Griffons to the team conference title.
Garnett also was an NCAA Division II All-American his last three years and was the Super Regional individual winner in 2004 and 2005. He won 12 career tournaments for the Griffons, including six in a row. His junior year he finished fourth in the Division II National Championships.
He graduated Cum-Laude in 2006 with a degree in business finance and was a three-time MIAA all-academic selection. He was the Griffons’ male student-athlete of the year in 2005 and 2006.
He turned pro shortly after graduation and joined the PGA Tour for the first time in 2014.
This season he has made the cut in 15 of 27 tournaments and has earned $838,405, pushing his career total past $4.8 million while making the cut in 73 of 131 events.
With rounds of 64-64-66 this week, Garnett is tied for second with Webb Simpson at 16-under-par 194, one shot behind Byeong Hun An. Simpson and An will be in today’s final group, and Garnett is in the penultimate group with Ryan Armour (195).
Garnett ranks No. 162 in driving distance this season (287.4 yard average) and 19th in hitting greens in regulation (69.69 percent). He has five top-25 finishes, headlined by a fifth place at the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November with 18-under-par 266.
He has one PGA Tour victory — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March 2018 — and seven top-10s in his career. He won twice on the Web.com Tour — now the Korn Ferry Tour — in 2017, taking the Utah Championship and Portland Open.
