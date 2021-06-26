Former Joplin football player Kaian Roberts-Day, who is ranked at No. 242 in ESPN’s top 300, will remain with the school he originally chose after all.
Roberts-Day solidified his verbal commitment to the Baylor Bears, he announced Friday night via Twitter. The senior-to-be at Festus High School opened up his recruiting search on March 20.
“As much as I’ve enjoyed this recruiting process and other schools, I would like to announce that I’m officially closing my recruiting and I’m 110% committed to going to Baylor University,” Roberts-Day's Twitter post read. “I really liked the coaches, the staff and the culture there. They all made me feel at home. With that being said, here I come Baylor Bears.”
Roberts-Day transferred to Festus following his sophomore season at Joplin, and he made an instant impact on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. In fact, he helped Festus (10-2) claim a Class 4 district championship last fall.
And he has certainly been a sought-after recruit.
Roberts-Day picked up a number of offers from Power 5 Conference schools, headlined by Alabama, Oklahoma State and Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound physical specimen also received offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.
“I honestly learned a lot on how to talk to coaches and how to put your foot down,” Roberts-Day said. “It’s your recruiting process and not there’s, so the whole process taught me how to stand up for myself. Baylor just made me feel at home.”
Not only is he ranked inside ESPN’s top 300, but the recruiting service also has Roberts-Day pegged at No. 5 among top tight ends nationally.
“I’m just going to work hard and prove I can be No. 1,” he said.
But the jury still remains out on whether he will be a pass rusher, H-back or a linebacker at the next level.
“(I feel most comfortable) on the offensive side,” Roberts-Day said. “I just like being versatile.”
As for what he’s looking to work on during his senior season at Festus:
“I’m trying to work on my hands, polish my route running,” Roberts-Day said. “Other than that, I’m just trying to work on my mindset.”
As it’s already well-documented, Kaian is the twin brother of the late Kadin Roberts-Day, who passed away after an indoor football practice leading up to the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup against Webb City in September of 2019.
Kadin was the one who first spiked Kaian’s interest in Baylor.
And Kadin’s inspiration still resonates within Kaian today.
“Kadin still inspires me to do a lot now,” Kaian said. “And I have learned a lot from him through this whole process.”
