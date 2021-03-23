Isaiah Davis apparently wasn't rattled by his first career start at the college level.
Filling in for injured starter Pierre Strong Jr., Davis showcased what he did for four years at Joplin High School on Saturday afternoon for South Dakota State. The true freshman ran wild, rushing 22 times for a career-high 150 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Jackrabbits' 44-3 road win at Southern Illinois.
Davis was honored Sunday as the Missouri Valley Football Conference newcomer of the week.
"It's a blessing, and it gives me motivation," Davis said. "The honor is great, but it's just an award at the end of the day. My mindset is never being satisfied. At the end of the day, me and my guys have a goal of getting to Frisco (FCS football championships), so that is what we are working towards."
The former Joplin running back scored a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then added scoring runs of 1 and 45 yards in the third quarter in leading an SDSU rushing attack that rolled up 392 yards on the ground.
In his weekly coaches radio show, Jackrabbits head football coach John Stiegelmeier compared Davis to Zach Zenner, who was an All-American tailback at SDSU. Zenner went on to play for the Detroit Lions from 2015-2019.
"He's very much like Zenner. He's a one-cut guy," Stiegelmeier said on his radio show. "He's very athletic for as big as he is. When he gets into the open field, he doesn't dance a lot. He'll have a burst, and he will try to run over guys. I should go back and really see how many times he didn't get yards after contact. He's so powerful. A couple of times he literally drug the defense to get first downs. Zach was a power runner, and he was a very successful player for us. They are similar personaltywise. Very, very quiet. Isaiah is so mature for a freshman. Physically, mentally. He does a really good job. What a treat to have a true freshman like him to be producing like he is. And he literally gets this year back."
Saturday's game was Davis' second 100-yard game this season as he ran for 118 yards on only nine carries against Western Illinois on March 6.
"Sticking to fundamentals," Davis said. "We ran a lot of base plays because that is what we are best at. We practiced that all week as part of our preparation, and that's how it played out. We had a mindset as a team of being the more physical team, and that's what we did."
Davis and the nationally ranked Jackrabbits (4-1) are scheduled to return to action at North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.