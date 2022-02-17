Cullowhee, N.C. — Former Miller golf standout Presten Richardson is making waves at the Division I level for Western Carolina University.
On the strength of his career-best, runner-up finish at the spring-opening Advance Golf Partners Collegiate, Richardson was named the Southern Conference Men's Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
The selection is made by the conference office from nominations submitted by the sports information or media relations personnel at each institution. Richardson's selection is the first of the spring and is the seventh overall in the 2021-22 season.
Richardson put together a decorated career at Miller, where he claimed the 2019 Missouri State High School Championship as a junior. He was unable to defend his title in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The sophomore paced the Catamounts with his second career top-5, finishing in second with a career-low, 54-hole score of 210 at the par-72, 7,169-yard Hammock Creek Golf Club. Along the way, he matched his best single-round with a 5-under par 67 in Monday's second round.
He was bogey-free through the first 37 holes of the 54-hole event, finishing tied for fourth in the field in both pars (39) and birdies (11).
Richardson edged a pair of nationally-ranked individuals in scoring the runner-up finish in Florida, placing just ahead of No. 29 Tobias Jonsson of Mercer who finished third, and UNCG's Nick Lyerly, the highest-ranked golfer in the 121-golfer field at No. 18, who came home fourth.
WCU and Richardson return to action next week at the Wexford Invitational, hosted by Francis Marion at the par-72, 6,912-yard Wexford Plantation on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
