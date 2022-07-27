Former Missouri Southern assistant basketball coach Chris Lowery is on the move again.
Lowery, who served as an assistant under legendary coach Rob Corn at MSSU from 1997-2000, was hired in the same role at Northwestern, according to Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.
Lowery previously joined Missouri State in a support staff role earlier this offseason. He went to Missouri State after spending the last decade on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State.
He was promoted to the associate head coaching position for the Wildcats in 2012 and helped K-State compile a 184-147 record and five NCAA Tournaments during that time.
Lowery also served as a member of Weber’s staff in previous stops at Southern Illinois (2001-03) and Illinois (2003-04). The 50-year old went directly to K-State after an eight-year stint (2004-12) as head coach of his alma mater, SIU, where he posted a 145-116 (.556) record with four postseason appearances, two Missouri Valley Conference championships and one MVC Tournament title.
He produced three 20-win teams at SIU and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2005, 2006 and a Sweet Sixteen run in 2007. Lowery was twice named the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year (2005, 2007).
Lowery began his coaching career at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, in 1995, where he helped the Warriors to a 20-win season. He followed with stints at MSSU and Southeast Missouri State (2000-01) before returning to SIU as an assistant under Weber.
Of course, Lowery was part of Corn’s 1999-2000 MSSU team that finished a school-best 30-3, won MIAA and South Central Regional championships and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.