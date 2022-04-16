AUSTIN, Texas. — Former Missouri Southern women's basketball player Elena Lovato is back on the Forty Acres.
Lovato returns to the University of Texas as the associate head coach, Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer announced on Friday. The 42-year old replaces Dionnah Jackson-Durrett, who held the job title before taking over as the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in March.
She's back roaming the sidelines for her second stint after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant and recruiting coordinator. Lovato spent last year outside of coaching.
"It's a great day for Texas women's basketball in announcing the return of Elena Lovato as my associate head coach here at The University of Texas," Schaefer said in a release. "Coach Lovato and I have served together for many years, and we've had great success with our teams over the course of those seasons. Coach Lovato brings head coaching experience, she is a national champion, and she is well respected in our industry."
Lovato, who played basketball at MSSU from 1999-2001, is not the first time she's worked with Schaefer. She joined his staff at Mississippi State ahead of the 2014-15 season and then rejoined the Bulldogs in 2018 after a two-year stint as the head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Schaefer also retained Lovato when he moved from Mississippi State to Texas after the 2019-20 season.
Lovato worked for five seasons under Schaefer so far in her career. She's been a head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith, Trinity Valley Community College and Grayson College.
Texas posted a 29-7 record this past season, reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
"What is most exciting for us is the impact she will have on our student athletes here at Texas," Schaefer said. "Her work ethic is second to none and her passion for the game and our student athletes will allow us to continue to pursue greatness and Championships here at Texas. Welcome back to the Forty acres Elena, our family has missed you".
As for her time with the Lions, Lovato transferred to MSSU following a two-year playing stint at West Texas A&M.
A 5-foot-9 guard, Lovato averaged 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds and was named MIAA newcomer of the year in 1999-2000. She averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 boards as a senior to complete two injury-plagued seasons under coach Amy Townsend.
After college, Lovato played professionally two years in Puerto Rico, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds the first season and 18 and 8 the next year. She played for the Chicago Blaze of the National Women’s Basketball League in 2002, but more knee problems ended her playing career.
Lovato's coaching career began in 2008 as a graduate assistant under Lane Lord at Pittsburg State.
