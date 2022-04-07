At halftime, the national championship game looked like a lost cause for the Kansas Jayhawks.
But it eventually turned into one of the most epic of wins ever as KU brought its fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday with a 72-69 victory over North Carolina.
Oh, and KU just so happens to have a local connection.
Missouri Southern’s multi-year All-American Cam Martin, who joined the Jayhawks by transfer last spring, was sitting courtside as KU completed the largest comeback in national championship game history.
Martin took a redshirt for the 2021-22 campaign.
“It’s a special thing,” Martin said in a phone conversation on Thursday as the team was headed to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City for the Royals’ Opening Day game. “Not many people get to say they can be part of a national championship team.
"I’m just surrounded by a bunch of special guys. It’s a brotherhood that will last forever with us and the former players, all the support we got from the people coming to the Final Four. It was such a special thing to be around.”
The Jayhawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.
KU forward David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three.
North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. His heave came up short after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.
The Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 1:41. They didn’t have an answer for KU over the final 20 minutes.
It must have been some kind of halftime pep talk from renowned coach Bill Self.
“He was telling us to play tougher, more aggressive,” Martin said. “We weren’t too aggressive in the first half, but we were in that situation a lot this year in our games. We were down big at K-State and came back. We had multiple games this year where we came through, fought through adversity and won tight games. We had confidence in ourselves. We knew we were going to come out in that second half and take care of business.”
The Jayhawks went on a 31-10 run to take a six-point lead at the 10-minute mark and set up a fantastic finish.
But the banner can now be found hanging in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse.
“It was surreal,” Martin said. “It actually took awhile to realize we were national champions. I’ve been so close to winning conference championships (with MSSU), but to win one on the national stage, it’s so surreal. It still feels unreal.
"After experiencing it this year, it makes me want it even more, to do it back-to-back and be a key part of the team next year."
McMahon was a ‘great hire’
Martin’s success with the Lions is already well-documented as he scored 2,040 points in three seasons — exactly 100 points behind school career scoring leader Greg Garton.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound super senior averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21 for MSSU. He shot 58% from the field, 45% from the 3-point arc and 74% at the foul line.
His 23.7 career-scoring average is tops in school history. Martin is no stranger to Sam McMahon, who was named MSSU’s new head coach on Tuesday.
“I think it was a great hire,” Martin said. “I was with (Sam McMahon) for two years. I had his younger brother Paul for three. I think it was the right move by Southern. I’m super excited. Sam is one of the best dudes I’ve ever been around. I’m honored to have played for him. He’s going to do the right thing for that program.”
Martin said McMahon will bring a lot to the table as a head coach.
“Sam always brings energy and positivity,” Martin said. “He uplifts people and he gets the best out of people. Just having a good motivator like that to push people, hold people accountable. I’m super excited to come back and watch the team.”
Taking advantage of the redshirt
Even though he hasn’t played officially in a year, Martin said he's benefited from his time away from the court in more ways than one.
The biggest takeaway?
“Just being able to learn from one of the greatest coaches of all time,” Martin said. “I learned so much this past year. Coach Self has been around so long. He’s coached so many great players. Just being able to pick the brain of someone who knows the game of basketball so much, just learning from him. He was a tremendous asset to help me out with my game.”
Martin also trimmed down 20 pounds. He’s worked to improve his agility, as well as guarding on the perimeter and switching on ball screens for positions one through five.
“Really, I’ve just been trying to get more athletic with the strength coach and trying to get better everyday,” he added. “I have improved a lot mentally with the things I have learned. Physically with my athleticism, speed, knowledge and how to play the game (at this level).”
While he’s relishing the opportunity to help the Jayhawks win another ring next season, Martin said he’s appreciative of the support he’s received in Joplin.
“I have been hearing from a lot of people: boosters, ex-teammates and coaches,” Martin said. “A lot of them kept up with me and talked to me throughout the season, so just having that support and having them in my corner, it really proves that people from Missouri Southern, it’s about more than basketball. They’ve followed my journey and I really appreciate that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.