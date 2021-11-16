Cam Martin's official debut with Kansas will have to wait at least one year.
Kansas head men's basketball coach Bill Self revealed last week that Martin, who transferred from Missouri Southern earlier this spring, will be redshirting for the 2021-22 campaign. He will practice, but not play in games so he can be a significant factor in Division I next year.
Self announced the move during a pregame radio appearance.
“Cam Martin has approached us. He wants to redshirt, which I think is great,” Self said on a pregame radio show. “That gives us an experienced guy back next year when we lose Mitch (Lightfoot) and David (McCormack). He wants to do that and I welcome that."
Martin was a multi-year All-American for former Jayhawk guard and current MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee. He scored 2,040 points in three seasons with the Lions — exactly 100 points behind school career scoring leader Greg Garton.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound super senior averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season for MSSU. He shot 58% from the field, 45% from the 3-point arc and 74% at the foul line.
His 23.7 career-scoring average is tops in school history.
“I talked with coach Self the day before we went to New York City (for the State Farm Champions Classic), the day we flew out, and we sat down and talked about the pros and cons of the situation for myself,” Martin said in a press conference last Thursday. “And after just talking with him, I agreed and I thought it was the best situation for me. He didn’t force me to do anything. It was my decision.”
During Kansas's exhibition against Emporia State, Martin played over 7 1/2 minutes and missed two shots from the field. He grabbed four rebounds and also had a steal.
"It hasn't been a struggle, but I think it was just a matter of learning what (Self) wants from players," Martin said. "At first, I was just trying to figure him out. I think that was the biggest difference for me. It has been coming (along), and I'm getting better and better everyday."
Cashing in the extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Martin entered the transfer portal last March and was contacted by almost 100 Division I schools. Martin eventually narrowed his choice to six schools — Texas, UNLV, Georgetown, Creighton, Colorado State and Stetson.
He selected Kansas after Boschee made a phone call to his alma mater and sent video highlights to assistant coach Jeremy Case.
Martin said he's shed 20 pounds since he arrived in Kansas. He's looking forward to working out with the Jayhawks director of sports performance Ramsey Nijem in preparation for next season.
"I'll just keep making strides to be the best version of myself," Martin said. "We lose a lot of guys, so I'll be excited for whatever role I have next year. I'm hoping for a big role, for sure.
"I'm actually in the master's program right now, so this will allow me to finish the master's program (studying sports management). I was going to be short some credits if I just stayed here one year. I'll get to finish the program now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.