Zach Allen first joined the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M football program in 2008 as a graduate assistant, not expecting he’d one day lead the perennial junior college power as its head coach.
The small town of Miami, nestled in Northeast Oklahoma, ended up being a place that molded him in the years that followed. As Allen put it, both NEO and Miami taught him how to be a father, taught him how to be a professional and taught him how to be a coach.
“Words can’t really describe the relationships I’ve built and the memories I’ve made there,” Allen said. “I owe everything, my whole career, to NEO and that community. The chances that (former NEO head coach Dale Patterson and former president Dr. Jeff Hale) took on me years ago, they mean the world to me and enabled me to grow into the person and coach that I am.”
That’s why now — 12 years after starting his NEO coaching career and two years after being named the program’s head coach — it’s so difficult to say goodbye.
Allen announced late last week he has resigned at NEO to accept a coaching position at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he’ll join the staff of J.J. Eckert to be the Division II RiverHawks’ defensive run-game coordinator, defensive line coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
In his two-year stint as head coach with NEO, Allen led the Golden Norsemen to a 12-9 record and an appearance in the 2018 Midwest Classic Bowl at Red Robertson Field. He also helped NEO secure Southwest Junior College Football Conference championships in 2012 and 2017 as an assistant coach.
“I spent 12 years at NEO, which I love,” Allen said. “Leaving wasn’t something that I was seeking out. The timing just worked out. The decision was very difficult, but when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.
“I’ve been in contact with those guys (at NSU) for a little bit, and I have good relationships over there. The idea of joining a four-year program that’s wanting to build the same way I foresee building a program, our priorities just align. It’s a school that’s dedicated to doing it the right way. It’s something that’s going to be exciting to be a part of.”
NEO defensive coordinator Zach Crissup, who joined the Golden Norsemen coaching staff in 2018, will serve as interim head coach until a successor to Allen is named. Crissup was a linebacker and strength coach from 2010-2014 under former Norse coaches Patterson, Sherard Poteete and Ryan Held.
“I don’t want to say that this decision was easy by any means,” Allen said. “But knowing that it’s in good hands with Coach Crissup as well as (offensive coordinator Andrew Rice), I know the program is going to be successful so long as those guys get the resources and are able to lead the program in the manner that they see fit.”
Allen earned the Merv Johnson Integrity in Coaching award in 2017 and was recognized by the American Football College Coaches Association in 2016 as one of the top 30 coaches under the age of 30.
“I would like to thank Zach for his many years of service with NEO,” athletics director Joe Renfro said in a statement released by the school on July 10. “His experience and expertise were instrumental to NEO’s success in his time with us, and we wish him well on his next step.”
