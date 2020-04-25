Former NEO, Crowder coach Cletus Green dies

Even Cletus Green’s family did not know for sure how many stops he made during a 50-year basketball coaching career.
“He was at (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) for 16 years,” younger son Kelly Green said Saturday night. “But one thing about him, he would coach a while, then think, ‘I’m done here’ and not coach for a year. Then somebody would call and say, ‘Would you come here and coach,’ and he would go do that. He was at a bunch of places, two years here, three years there, all the way from South Texas to Oral Roberts to South Carolina to Oklahoma to Missouri.
“He spread his knowledge a lot of places. I think he retired more times than Sugar Ray Leonard did.”
Cletus Green, a Neosho resident, died early Saturday morning, with his wife Carolyn, sons Steve and Kelly and daughter Becky at his side. He was 88.
“He went peacefully,” Kelly said. “That was a blessing.”
Missouri Southern President Dr. Alan Marble held the same position at Crowder College when Cletus coached there.
“He was a great man, a great friend and a legendary basketball coach,” Marble said in a statement. “We are all saddened by the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Carolyn and the family during this difficult time.”
Kelly said his father had been sick for about six weeks, first going into the hospital with a bad stomachache and having surgery. He was tested for COVID-19 in Neosho and Joplin during the last two weeks, and both results were negative.
Cletus’ longest tenure was at NEO, when he compiled a 326-174 record from 1964-80, won eight conference championships and took two teams to the NJCAA Tournament, finishing seventh in 1971 and sixth in 1974.
Cletus also coached at the high school and university levels. He won a high school state championship at Bristow, Oklahoma, in 1958.
He spent most of his time coaching men’s teams, but he directed the women’s teams at both Oral Roberts University and Texas-Pan American (now Texas-Rio Grande Valley).
“He was the men’s assistant at ORU under Ken Trickey,” Kelly said. “Ken was let go and they hired Bill Self, and, of course, he brought in his own staff. The women’s job at ORU opened, and Dad said ‘I’ll try women.’ He did that one year and went into administration.
“Dad didn’t like that, and he got back into coaching. I was an assistant at Pan American when the women’s job came open about the time the season started. I called Dad and said, Would you be interested?’ And he’s like ‘I’ll do it.’ ‘‘
Cletus’ final coaching stop came in another emergency situation.
“Our basketball coach left real late in the summer,” said Millie Gilion, former athletics director and softball coach at Crowder. “I needed to find an interim coach for a year. I called him, and he said he would come and do it for a year. He ended up doing it for five years (retiring after the 2006-07 season).
“He’s just a great person. He loved coaching girls basketball. He loved people, and he was just so good to be around. Even though I was his boss, it was more like he was my dad. He treated the girls so good, and they all loved him. After he got back into it, he enjoyed it and said he wanted to stay on. It was a win-win for us and him. He will be greatly missed. He was a good person above all.”
Cletus ended with 767 career victories, which still ranks No. 1 in the family. Steve has won 666 games in 26 seasons at the junior college level, including a 512-137 mark in the last 20 years at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. Kelly has 491 victories in 24 college seasons, including 23-8 records the last two years at Southeastern Oklahoma State. He won 342 games in 14 years at Arizona Western College.
All totaled, that’s 1,924 victories among Cletus and his two sons.
Basketball wasn’t his only love.
“He liked basketball, and he liked sports writers,” Kelly said. “Sometimes in the summer he would work at the Miami News-Record when we were living in Miami. He was a journalism major and liked to write. He really enjoyed writing and reading other people’s writing. He would read your article and probably grade your article.
“He was a strong Christian man, lived his life that way. We’re proud of him for that, the example he put forth. The amount of people who have reached out, it’s gratifying to know he made an impact on so many other people’s lives.”
